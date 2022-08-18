Eva Longoria cuts a chic figure in a cream blazer as she leads the stars heading to dinner at Catch

Eva Longoria displayed her chic sense of style in a muted ensemble as she joined a bevvy of stars enjoyed a midweek meal at Catch Steak in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The actress, 48, cut a sophisticated figure in a stylish cream blazer and matching nude culottes as she arrived at the swanky steak house.

Eva wasn’t the only star preparing to enjoy a lavish dinner, as Justin and Hailey Bieber, along with Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were also seen enjoying date night at the eatery.

Eva opted for a simple cream blazer over a white T-shirt that she tucked into loose-fitting nude trousers.

The Desperate Housewives star completed her look with nude perspex heels and a matching taupe handbag as she arrived at Catch for a slap-up dinner.

Eva was among several stars seen heading to the steakhouse for a meal, as joining her were Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The model, 25, proudly put her famous legs on display in a long sleeved buttoned black mini dress paired with matching knee-high leather booties.

Her brunette tresses were worn down in a middle-part as she showcased her natural looks with minimal make-up.

Justin, 28, showed off his style in a baggy golden brown corduroy sweat suit with a matching hat from his Drew House clothing line.

As the hoodie had short sleeves, he sported a white long-sleeve under which matched his white Balenciaga Triple S sneakers.

Elsewhere, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were also spotted taking a break from their parenting duties to enjoy an intimate date night.

The 40-year-old actress showcased her stellar figure in an orange crop top as she and the 29-year-old Jonas Brothers star visited the recently opened Catch Steak LA.

Priyanka matched her rippling sleeveless top with a skirt in the same shade that put the spotlight on her toned legs.

The Indian-born beauty elevated her stature in pointy open-toed heels, and she accessorised with a white quilted handbag.

The Quantico star had her voluminous caramel-coloured hair parted to the side, revealing a tear-drop shaped earring, and she swept the rest of her hair over her other shoulder.

She completed her look by a gold luxury wristwatch that gave her watch aficionado husband a run for his money.

Catch Steak LA, a sister restaurant to the seafood-focus Catch LA, opened in June and has since become a favorite among the stars.

He’s back! No doubt this could have been a celebratory dinner for Hailey and Justin, after he resumed his worldwide tour following his recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

No doubt this could have been a celebratory dinner for Hailey and Justin as this comes just days after the Canadian crooner performed shirtless in Budapest.

The hitmaker had resumed his worldwide tour after recovering from the rare neurological disorder, Ramsay Hunt syndrome that resulted in half his face being paralysed.

At the Lucca Summer Festival, Bieber delivered a speech about racism between songs while headlining at the Piazza Napoleon stage in Tuscany, in addition to expressing gratitude to fans for having his ‘back.’

‘Guys I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This my first day back, so good to be here,’ Bieber said.

‘As some of you guys know, the Justice Tour is about equality, it’s about justice for all no matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your size, your ethnicity – we’re all the same and we are all one. We know that racism is evil and we know that division is evil,’ he continued.

The husband of supermodel Hailey Bieber: ‘It is wrong, but we are here to be the difference makers and I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being part of this tour. Let’s enjoy the rest of the night.’

Meanwhile, his wife shared an Instastory of him performing captioned: ‘One thing I know for certain is you can’t keep this guy down.’

Justin also shared a video of himself and the 25-year-old IMG Model arriving to the venue and taking part in a pre-show ritual with his dancers, band, and crew.

‘We’re back. What a great, great evening,’ Bieber told the group.

‘Wow, I love you guys. This is the sexiest group of people I know. I’m just so grateful to be back. I love each and every one of you guys so much. I mean it when I say y’all are some sexy motherf****ers. Let’s go kill it!’

Justin revealed on June 10 that the right side of his face was temporarily paralyzed after coming down with Ramsay Hunt aka herpes zoster oticus.

Six weeks is a remarkable recovery for Bieber considering most RHS patients reportedly take five to 12 months to resolve their symptoms, and between 30-70 percent regain most functionality depending on early diagnosis.

Fans might recall how the Attention singer once abruptly canceled the last 14 shows of his $256M-grossing, six-leg 162-date Purpose World Tour back in 2017 – but that was due to ‘depression, anxiety, and exhaustion.’