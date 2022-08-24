Eva Longoria cuts a chic figure in a black jumpsuit on a romantic date with husband José Bastón

<!–

Eva Longoria cut a chic figure on her way to a romantic dinner with husband José Bastón at E Baldi in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

The actress, 47, looked stunning in a black jumpsuit, complete with stylish cut out details, which she layered with a black blazer.

Eva, who married the Mexican entrepreneur in 2016, appeared in good spirits as she left the posh venue and lugged her belongings in a YSL bum bag, which cost a cool $1,800.

The former Desperate Housewives actress opted for a natural makeup look and tied her dark brown locks in a ponytail while wearing a selection of gold jewelry.

José looked neat in a blue shirt that he wore under a tweed blazer, embellished with a red pocket square.

He also wore smart slacks and slipped his feet into comfortable blue espadrilles.

It comes after the brunette beauty showed off her stunning bikini body while posting gorgeous social media photos as she enjoyed a hunting day on Sunday.

Eva looked incredible as she slipped into a $255 thong bikini from designer Melissa Odabash.

She paired the black two-piece with oversized shades as she shared the sizzling snaps with fans on Sunday night.

The stunner stays in top shape with regular gym workouts and often shares her grueling regimen with fans.

Eva attributes her fit physique to circuit training and strength training.

She said Women’s Health: ‘I really exercise for my mental health, it makes me present’.