Eva Longoria beams as she dresses up her casual athletic look while stepping out in Manhattan

Eva Longoria showed her winning smile as she ventured into New York City on Friday.

The 47-year-old actress looked completely at ease in an all-black ensemble that combined sporty items with a black blazer.

She was seen stepping out of her hotel just days after wrapping up the production of her feature film debut Flamin’ Hot.

Eva beamed from ear to ear as she made a grand entrance in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

She looked casual and comfortable in a set of black leggings, which accentuated her toned legs and slim figure.

She matched them with her T-shirt, which represented her Casa Del Sol tequila brand, and she also raised the profile of the drink with her black trucker cap, which had a white spot on the front to evoke the ghost.

The Desperate Housewives star covered her V-neck shirt with a black blazer, though she dressed it up by rolling up the sleeves.

Eva frames her impeccably made-up face with earrings and she wore her accentuated brunette locks in thick waves over her shoulders.

She brightened up the otherwise dark outfit with a set of sporty white sneakers.

Earlier this week, Variety reported that Eva had finished filming her upcoming biopic Flamin’ Hot, which details the creation of the wildly popular Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snack.

“I am so honored to have led this team in telling a beautiful story where people can see themselves in these characters and be inspired by the endless beauty and talent that abounds in our community,” she told the outlet .

“Every day we were on set, our amazing cast and crew reminded me time and again that our community is smart, creative and endlessly talented.”