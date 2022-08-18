Eva Longoria, 47, supports friend Serena Williams, 40, as athlete addresses inequality

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Eva Longoria publicly expressed her support for Serena Williams during an interview with People which was published Thursday.

Speaking to the media at Saturday’s Vote Like a Madre event in Miami, the 47-year-old discussed the double standards faced by women regarding parenting.

The 40-year-old professional tennis player recently spoke with Fashion and revealed that she would distance herself from the competition in favor of growing her family.

Supportive: Eva Longoria publicly expressed her support for Serena Williams during an interview with People published Thursday; she is seen in july

During the interview, Williams said she felt it was unfair that she had to explain her decision to leave the sporting world to the public.

“If I were a man I wouldn’t be writing this because I would be playing and winning there while my wife did the physical work to expand our family,” she said.

Longoria agreed with the actress, noting that gender differences affect women more than men.

The actress stated, “She’s absolutely right. If this were a different time, if the sexes had switched, she wouldn’t have to take years off to breastfeed.”

New Direction: The 40-year-old professional tennis player recently spoke to Vogue and revealed that she would be stepping away from the competition to grow her family; she is seen in march

A mother of one: the athlete is mother to her little girl Olympia

The performer, who has a four-year-old son named Santiago, also said Williams faced many of the challenges other parents faced.

“She also mentions that she is no different from any other mother, [playing tennis professionally] it just happens to be her career,” she said.

Longoria gave her opinion on the difficulties of motherhood.

‘The mother who is a teacher must also understand: ‘How do I reconcile work and family?’ The woman who is a dentist has to say, “How do I balance my career and family?” You know, we all carry that cross,” she said.

Speaking up: The performer, who has a son named Santiago, who is four years old, also said Williams faced many of the challenges faced by other parents; she is seen in july

The Desperate Housewives star then noted that all mothers played a vital role in the lives of their loved ones.

She stated that mothers “carry so much responsibility – not only for ourselves, but also for our children.”

Longoria shares her son with her husband, Jose Baston, whom she married in 2016.

The actress was previously married to both Tyler Christopher and Tony Parker.

She later started seeing Baston, who she got engaged to in 2015.

The now-parents tied the knot the following year and welcomed Santiago into their lives in 2018.

The artist’s son has since appeared in several photos shared on her Instagram account.