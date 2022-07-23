Eva Longoria, 47, shows off her toned figure in a ring detailed black bikini in Marbella 

She has been soaking up the sun this week while on holiday in Marbella with her husband José Baston and their four-year-old son Santiago.

And Eva Longoria certainly caught the eye on Saturday when she went to the beach for a family day out on the Costa del Sol, showing off her incredible figure.

The actress, 47, wore a skimpy black bikini with a metal ring design on the straps and a triangular cut.

Beach babe: Eva Longoria, 47, showed off her toned figure in a black bikini with ring details as she enjoyed a family beach day in Marbella on Saturday

Eva enjoyed a dip in the sea and looked bare-headed for the beach day while shielding her eyes with black aviator sunglasses.

The beauty’s raven locks were drenched as they fell freely on her back, adding a gold chain as an accessory.

And Santiago joined in on the water fun too, as the adorable toddler enjoyed a swim with his mom.

Beautiful: Eva’s skimpy black bikini had a metal ring design on the straps and a triangular cut

Of course: Eva enjoyed a dip in the sea and appeared bare-faced for the beach day

Protected: While shielding her eyes with black aviator sunglasses

Putting on a cartoon-print swimsuit, Eva carried him into the water in her arms.

She then joined husband Jose at his recliner to dry off and donned a black baseball cap.

While the businessman took a moment to relax, dressed in bright pink swimming shorts and a cap.

Dip: The beauty’s raven locks were drenched as they fell freely on her back, adding a gold chain to accessorize

Loving Mom: And Santiago joined in the water fun too, as the adorable toddler enjoyed a swim with his mom

Drying off: she then went over the sandy beach to rejoin her husband José at his lounger

The couple appeared in good spirits, with José beaming at his wife as she dried up from the sea.

Eva married her third husband, Televisa director José, in May 2016 in a ceremony attended by her close friends Victoria and David Beckham.

The pair initially met on a blind date in December 2015, hosted by a mutual friend in Mexico City, with Eva revealing that her future husband had no idea who she was.

In December 2017, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child and welcomed Santiago in June 2018.

Santiago is Eva’s first child, but the fifth for José, who was previously married to Mexican actress Natalia Esperon.

Rest time: Businessman José took some time to relax, dressed in bright pink swimming shorts and a cap

Shade: While Eva also added a baseball cap to her own look while sitting in the shade