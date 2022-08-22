Eva Longoria, 47, shows off her sensational bikini body in $255 two-piece

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Eva Longoria showed off her gorgeous bikini body while posting gorgeous social media photos while enjoying a weekend hunting day.

The actress, 47, looked incredible as she slipped into a $255 thong bikini from designer Melissa Odabash.

The Desperate Housewives star paired the black two-piece with oversized shades as she shared the sizzling snaps with fans on Sunday night.

Beach babe: Eva Longoria, 47, showed off her sensational bikini body in a tiny $255 second piece on Instagram on Sunday

Eva, who is married to Mexican entrepreneur José Bastón, looked nothing but sensational as she posed on a ladder after taking a dip in the sea.

The brunette beauty captioned her Instagram post with two black love hearts, letting her sensational figure do the talking.

The actress stays in top shape with regular gym workouts and often shares her grueling regimen with fans.

Eva attributes her fit physique to circuit training and strength training.

If you’ve got it, show it off: The Desperate Housewives star looked incredible as she came out of the water dripping wet

It’s been a busy time for Eva – earlier this month she was the star speaker at a climate change event in Coral Gables hosted by the political action committee Vote Like A Madre.

Nathalie Rayes, Maity Interiano and Yoca Arditi-Rocha joined the Latina star on stage to discuss environmental issues.

The Texas native recently landed a role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Land of Women, a drama based on Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Walking tall: She wore her long dark locks out and over her shoulders and chic black oversized sunglasses

Land of Women is a dramedy coming to Apple TV+ based on Sandra Barneda’s bestseller of the same name.

The series follows Longoria’s character, Gala, an “empty nester from New York whose life is turned upside down when her husband involves the family in financial improprieties,” according to the BBC. Variety.

Gala, her mother (Carmen Maura) and daughter try to prevent “dangerous criminals” from pursuing her “now-disappeared husband” by hiding in northern Spain while trying to “start over and hope their identities remain unknown”.

The show, which will be shot in English and Spanish, is currently in pre-production in Spain.

Eva is still in the midst of post-production for Flamin’ Hot, the biopic she is directing about Cheetos inventor Richard Montanez.

A Beautiful Life star Jesse Garcia stars amid a cast that includes Veep actor Matt Walsh and Tony Shalhoub from The Marvelous Mrs. maize.

Wrapped up after shooting, Eva shared: Variety: “I am so honored to lead this team in telling a beautiful story where people can see themselves in these characters and be inspired by the endless beauty and talent that abounds in our community.”

“Every day we were on set, our amazing cast and crew reminded me time and again that our community is smart, creative and endlessly talented.”