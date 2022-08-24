Eurozone recession fears grow as business activity declines again

Euro-zone activity is in its worst contraction since 18 months due to higher prices, falling demand and rising inventories of unsold goods, according to a corporate benchmarking survey, raising fears of an impending recession.

Flash composite from S&P Global purchasing managers index on Tuesday it fell 0.7 points to 49.2, the lowest level since February 2021 and the second consecutive month below the crucial 50 separating growth and contraction.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a slightly larger decline. But the survey underlined the challenges facing the eurozone economy after German companies reported their biggest slump in activity in more than two years, while French companies contracted for the first time in 18 months.

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global, said the data “points to an economy contracting in the third quarter.”

He added: “Cost of living pressures mean that the recovery in the services sector has ebbed after the lifting of pandemic restrictions, while production remained stuck in contraction in August.”

Tourism and hospitality-related services received a boost this summer with the lifting of most of the coronavirus restrictions in Europe, but the benefits appear to have been outweighed for many businesses by an increasing number of counter-factors.

Russia is pushing natural gas supplies to Europe, causing record inflation in the eurozone, erosion of household spending and a negative impact on business investment, while forcing the European Central Bank to raise interest rates and convincing many economists that the eurozone is headed for a recession.

“August’s sudden PMIs suggest that the eurozone economy is now contracting,” Jack Allen-Reynolds, an economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note to clients, adding that “the ECB will have to continue monetary tightening even when the economy falls into recession”.

Euro-zone government bonds went on sale on Tuesday, reflecting a belief that the economic downturn will not be enough to stop the ECB from raising its deposit rate from zero to 0.5 percent at next month’s meeting. Italy’s 10-year yield rose to 3.65 percent, its highest point in two months.

According to S&P Global, new orders for euro-zone companies in both services and manufacturing fell for the second consecutive month, leaving factories grappling with the largest increase in inventories of unsold products in the study’s 25-year history.

“Particularly sharp declines in production were seen in the materials categories and in the auto sector, as well as in parts of the service sector, including tourism and leisure and real estate,” it said.

The survey also found evidence that inflationary pressures were easing as input costs and selling prices both rose at their slowest pace for nearly a year. Supply chain constraints also eased as delivery times increased at the slowest pace since October 2020.

The decline in activity was mainly concentrated in Germany and France, it found, while production in other eurozone countries continued to grow, “albeit only marginally”.

The PMI value for Germany fell 0.5 points to 47.6, a slightly smaller decline than expected to its lowest level since June 2020, as a sharp decline in the services index offset an improvement in the manufacturing sector.

Melanie Debono, economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, says: “German GDP may not have fallen in the second quarter, but it almost certainly will in the third quarter, and we doubt it will be able to avoid a technical recession this year.” … said in a note to customers.

The French PMI fell more than expected, by 1.9 points to 49.8, as activity was hit by a sharp slowdown in the services sector.

