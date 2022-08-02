Eurozone mortgage rate rises threaten house price growth

Mortgage rates in the eurozone are rising sharply, raising the prospect of a housing market slowdown after government bailouts amid the pandemic and a desire for more space fueled house prices.

According to data released by the European Central Bank on Tuesday, the cost of new loans to households for house purchases rose 16 basis points to 1.94 percent between May and June. Average interest rates are now 64 basis points above the 1.3 percent low recorded in September last year – the largest increase in borrowing costs in a nine-month period since 2006.

Mortgage rates are rising in advanced economies as central banks raise interest rates in an effort to keep inflation in check, increasing the risk of price falls. In the UK, the average interest rate on new mortgage loans has risen 65 basis points to 2.15 percent since the autumn of last year. In the US, the 30-year Freddie Mac mortgage rate is above 5 percent, down from less than 3 percent in the summer of last year.

Andrew Kenningham, chief economist for Europe at Capital Economics, described the rise in the eurozone as “striking”. He added that higher borrowing costs would be an additional headwind for households, where their disposable income has been crushed over the past year by the rise in the cost of energy and food. “It’s one of the factors that we think will push the eurozone into recession in the next six to nine months.”

The ECB’s data showed that mortgage rates rose faster in Germany and Italy, while smaller increases were recorded in France and Spain. In Germany, average mortgage rates rose more than a full percentage point from the recent low of 1.16 percent to 2.25 percent in June. Italy saw an increase of 72 basis points to 1.97 percent from the recent low of 1.25 percent.

Tariffs have increased for most types of products. The largest monthly increase was seen in five-to-ten-year mortgage rates, which rose 21 basis points to 2.23 percent between May and June.

Mortgages look set to become more expensive in the coming months following the ECB’s decision to raise its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero at the end of July – a bigger step than expected. Another 50 basis points is forecast for September, after inflation hit a new all-time high of 8.9 percent in the period to July — a new all-time high for the currency area and more than four times the central bank’s 2 percent target. .

Markets also expect more monetary tightening in the UK and US. They have priced in an 88 percent chance of a 50 basis point rate hike when the Bank of England meets on Thursday, with further hikes expected at next US Federal Reserve meetings.

Rising rates are expected to dampen the housing boom – the result of record low interest rates, fiscal measures to boost business and strong demand for larger homes with outdoor space as more people work from home.

“We expect the housing market to slow significantly in response to the sharp rise in mortgage rates,” said Oliver Rakau, an economist at Oxford Economics. “Looking ahead, higher rates and tighter bank lending conditions are a sign that credit flows will slow significantly.”

Annual house price growth in the eurozone reached a record high of 9.8 percent in the first quarter of 2022. While price growth is expected to slow in the coming quarters, economists believe a crash is unlikely.