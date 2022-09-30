Eurozone inflation hits record 10% as energy prices continue to soar

Euro area inflation reached a new high for the 11th consecutive month as energy prices continued to rise, reinforcing calls for the European Central Bank to continue aggressive rate hikes into the next month.

Eurozone consumer prices rose 10 percent in the year to September, accelerating from 9.1 percent in August, already the highest level in the euro’s 23-year history. This also surpassed the 9.7 percent economists had expected from Reuters.

Russia’s curtailment of natural gas supplies to Europe after the invasion of Ukraine has pushed wholesale gas and electricity prices up and forced governments to step in, spending hundreds of billions of euros to protect consumers and businesses from economic pressures.

Eurostat, the statistics department of the European Commission, said energy prices rose 40.8 percent in September, from 38.6 percent a month earlier. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 11.8 percent, from 10.6 percent in August.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile energy and food prices to give economists a clearer picture of underlying price pressures, rose 4.8 percent from 4.3 percent in August.

More than half of the 19 euro area countries had double-digit inflation, and in three Baltic countries it was more than 20 percent. However, inflation in France slowed from 6.6 percent to 6.2 percent — the lowest in the bloc thanks to large government subsidies on energy bills.

The rise in energy and food prices exacerbates a cost of living crisis that economists expect will drag the 19-nation bloc into recession this winter as households cut spending and industrial groups cut back on production.

The overall figure for the eurozone was boosted by German inflation, which hit a new record high of 10.9 percent in September in 71 years after the end of government measures to cushion the effects of the energy crisis, including a cut in fuel taxes. and a subsidized €9 monthly train ticket.

The ECB, which is targeting an inflation rate of 2 percent, has said inflation is “far too high” and has indicated it intends to continue raising rates until price growth slows significantly. The central bank has raised its deposit rate by 1.25 percentage points in its last two policy meetings and the markets are forecasting a further rise of 0.75 percentage points on October 27.