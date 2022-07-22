Eurozone business activity falls to 17-month low, raising recession fears

Eurozone activity has slowed for the first time since February 2021 after businesses were hit by falling orders and rising prices, raising economists’ expectations of a recession this year.

Fears that 19 countries’ single currency zone is headed for a sharp downturn were reinforced by S&P Global’s flashy euro zone composite purchasing managers index for July, which showed production and new orders on Friday both fell for the first time since the coronavirus lockdowns in early 2021.

The outlook for the euro-zone has deteriorated in recent weeks after the European Central Bank raised interest rates more than expected on Thursday, as Russia curtails natural gas supplies to Europe, Italy is in the throes of a political crisis and record inflation is affecting household spending.

The composite PMI, which measures activity at both service and manufacturing companies in the euro-zone, fell to a 17-month low of 49.4, compared to 52 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 51.

It is the first time since February 2021, when companies struggled with Covid-19 restrictions, the index has fallen below the crucial 50 mark that separates growth and contraction.

The euro slumped on the report, falling 0.7 percent against the US dollar to $1,015. The German 10-year yield also fell to 1.07 percent, its lowest level since May, amid growing expectations that a recession will cause the ECB to stop raising rates sooner than expected.

Melanie Debono, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said, “An economic slowdown may mean the central bank raises rates less than markets expect, but further hikes are on the way.”

The eurozone manufacturing PMI score fell more than expected to 49.6, while the reading for the larger services sector indicated it managed to hold on to modest growth with a reading of 50.6.

“The euro-zone economy appears to be contracting in the third quarter, as business activity slowed in July and forward-looking indicators suggest worse to come in the coming months,” said Chris Williamson, chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Factories cut sourcing after seeing “the largest accumulation of unsold finished goods ever recorded by the survey,” driven by lower-than-expected sales and weaker order books, S&P Global said. It added: “Consumer-oriented services such as tourism and recreation, media and transportation saw either stagnant growth or an outright decline.”

Companies were more cautious about hiring and business expectations for the coming year fell to their lowest level since May 2020. Inflationary pressures on inputs and supply bottlenecks eased, but companies continued to raise prices sharply.

The ECB published its survey among professional forecasters on Friday, showing that they had lowered their euro-zone growth expectations and raised them for inflation. The 56 respondents forecast gross domestic product growth of 1.5 percent next year, compared to a forecast of 2.3 percent in April. Their forecast of 2.8 percent growth for this year was 0.1 percentage point lower than their previous forecast.

They expected inflation to peak at 7.3 percent this year and remain above the ECB’s 2 percent target for the next two years, while raising their long-term forecast of price growth from 2.1 to 2.2 percent. Analysts said this likely contributed to the ECB’s 50 basis point gain.

Consumer confidence in the bloc fell to a record low this month as households faced rising energy and food prices, according to the latest European Commission survey published Wednesday.