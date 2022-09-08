Eurozone bonds slide after ECB raises interest rates

Euro-zone bonds sold off on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points and the US Federal Reserve chairman repeated hawkish rhetoric.

The German two-year Bund yield, which is sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, rose 0.28 percentage point to 1.37 percent, according to Tradeweb data, reaching its highest level since 2011. as a measure of borrowing costs in the eurozone, rose by 0.17 percentage point to 1.74 percent. Bond yields rise when their prices fall.

Those measures came after the ECB raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point to 0.75 percent on Thursday, after it raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage point to zero in July for the first time in more than a decade.

Rate-setters also promised further increases in borrowing costs, underscoring the central bank’s determination to stamp out inflation before economic growth.

“The rate hikes will further increase peripheral borrowing costs and tighten financial conditions,” said Willem Sels, global chief investment officer at HSBC Private Banking, “which could deepen the recession.”

“The ECB must have judged that this is the price to be paid for crushing the inflation dragon.”

The ECB said on Thursday that inflation “remains far too high and likely to remain above target for an extended period of time”.

ECB President Christine Lagarde reinforced this message in a press conference, saying that reaching the bank’s “neutral interest rate” would require “pre-loading”. [and] further increases in the coming various meetings of a size and pace to be determined, meeting by meeting and based on the data we will receive.”

“We should not underestimate the importance of the signal, it is a very symbolic, if not historic, decision,” said Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management. “There has never been such a large price increase. It is a reflection of the change in reaction [to inflation].”

In the eurozone, inflation reached a record 9.1 percent in the period to August.

Elsewhere in bond markets, two-year Treasury yields rose 0.05 percentage point to just under 3.5 percent after Fed Chairman Jay Powell said the US central bank needed to act “candidly” to ensure high inflation doesn’t become entrenched. hit.

Speaking at the annual monetary conference of the think tank Cato Institute on Thursday, Powell said “we have to keep going until the job is done,” fueling expectations of a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rise in U.S. borrowing costs.

U.S. stocks moved between gains and losses on Thursday, with Wall Street’s broad S&P 500 meters rising 0.1 percent by lunchtime in New York, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2 percent.

The European Stoxx 600 closed 0.5 percent higher, following the declines earlier in the session. London’s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent on the day British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced an estimated £150 billion package to protect Britain from rising energy prices.

In currency terms, the euro fell 0.3 percent lower, trading just below par with the dollar at $0.997. The pound also lost 0.4 percent against the greenback to $1,148.

In Asian stock markets, Japan’s Topix closed 2.2 percent higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1 percent.