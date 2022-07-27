Europe’s wrong-type-of-inflation problem | Financial Times

The useful thing about inflation is that it improves public finances, but not reliably. Deflating public debt with higher prices only works if it’s the right kind of inflation, and that’s not what Europe has.

The rebuilding of the UK after World War II is an example of how reflation can work. Wartime spending burdened Britain with a national debt equal to 270 percent of GDP and a recession lasted from 1943 to 1947. But by letting inflation soar for a few decades (an average of 4.6 percent per year), the ratio dropped to about 50 percent by the early 1970s.

However, it did not happen in isolation. Post-war stimulus measures, including a 30 percent devaluation of the British pound, saw nominal growth easily outpacing nominal interest rates, resulting in rising incomes and governments in perpetual surpluses. Real growth during the golden age (averaging about 2.8 percent a year) plus moderate interest rates on largely foreign-owned government debt (about 3.6 percent a year) became a fiscal snowball — as illustrated by this graph from Bridgewater’s Principles for navigating major debt crises:

As mentioned above, the economies are many. Barclays’ economist Philippe Gudin de Vallerin et al explain the evolution of government debt as . . .

… the sum of the primary balance as a percentage of GDP and the debt-to-GDP ratio over the previous period, multiplied by the difference between the average nominal interest rate on the debt stock and nominal growth: Bt = -Dt + Bt-1 (rt-gt) Where B is the debt ratio, d the primary balance ratio and r the average nominal interest rate on the debt position and g nominal growth.

The big problem now is with g, the nominal growth rate. It is difficult to measure because consumer price indices include imported goods such as Norwegian gas and Indonesian coal, while GDP is exclusively domestic value added.

And as Europe is a net importer of commodities, nominal growth is under pressure. These two Barclays charts show how the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices is 3 percentage points higher than the GDP deflator, which puts a drag on import prices by about 8 percentage points from zero a year ago:

A weakening relationship between import and export prices (the so-called terms of trade) is also causing European households to suffer disproportionately. Barclays suspects that the supply-side shock has weakened euro area growth by 4 percentage points, leaving nominal interest rates deep in negative territory against lukewarm wage inflation:

What about the wind load? Okay, but recent measures from Spain, Italy and Germany are geared towards things like social security and renewable energy investments, with no corresponding reduction in deficit targets. Also, stagflation almost never translates into higher tax revenues. Here’s Barclays again:

Another thing to note is: r, the average nominal interest rate, which moves very slowly. Market interest rates may rise, but only the issuance of new bonds will discount the higher yield. Even that may not even matter much, as a percentage of new issuance will be to turn over expensive debt issued during the 2010-2012 crisis. And since the crisis, euro area countries have issued debt with increasingly long maturities. In the absence of a default threat or serious political collapse, the pass-through of market rates should be gradual.

This does not apply to inflation-linked debt, which account for 10 percent of the total for France and Italy. Italy, unlike its neighbors, also has floating-rate securities that account for a further 6.6 percent of marketable debt.

In Barclays’ baseline scenario of inflation peaking in September, Italy will pay about €10 billion more in inflation compensation next year, or double the level of 2021. If inflation stays high until 2023, the bill will rise to €16 billion, that’s in addition to approximately €3 billion in floating rate coupons:

Based on current market rates, this burden is not great enough to raise serious concerns about sustainability,” assuming [Italy’s] fiscal position returns to a conservative stance,” says Barclays. The bigger concern is a repeat of the May and June mini-panic, as any threat of further tightening of policies and worsening growth forecasts would increase the real possibility of a doomsday scenario: