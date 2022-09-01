Europe’s fiery summer: a ‘reality check’ of the climate?

Wildfires across France this summer have sharpened attention to the impacts of climate change.



Forest fires and storms. Rivers at record depth. Dried crops wilt in the fields. For many Europeans, this year’s scorching summer means that climate change is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

After months of cloudless days and drought, the weather was one of the main topics in the media – and discussions at family gatherings – during the annual holiday season in August.

“A series of extreme weather events have occurred this summer,” French government spokesman Olivier Veran told a first press conference after he and the government returned to office last week.

It had been a “complete reality check, even for the most skeptical,” he said.

France experienced the second hottest summer on record, the driest since 1976 and the worst in terms of forest fire loss since 2003, he said.

In recent months, some French villages have had to be supplied with water trucks as their usual wells have dried up. Fires have repeatedly devastated the pine forests near Bordeaux.

Even in the normally green Alps, cheese makers complain that their cows are producing less milk than usual because their pastures are dry.

The picture is similar across Europe.

In Italy, the collapse of the country’s largest Alpine glacier in July triggered an avalanche that killed 11 people.

“The year 2022 in terms of extreme climate events is code red,” the head of environmental group Legambiente, Stefano Ciafani, said in an August report.

The receding waters have uncovered the ruins of an 11th-century church in the mostly sunken village of Sant Roma de Sau.



After a terrible drought, about 400 Spanish bushfires have destroyed 290,000 hectares of forest, well above the recent average of 67,000 hectares per year.

As the water level in the reservoir plummeted, a previously flooded century-old church and huge megalithic complex emerged from their depths.

And a year after shocking major floods that claimed more than 180 lives in Germany, the country saw the Rhine – a crucial trade route – shrink to levels barely navigable.

Jets and steak

The question for experts and campaigners is to what extent the blistering summer of 2022 will translate into political changes and shifts in consumer lifestyles.

As people return to work, France’s green EELV party has set the news agenda with glaring proposals to tackle both executive jets and private pools.

“We just went through a summer where we saw for the first time the real impact of climate change and what are we doing? What are we willing to do?” said leading MP Sandrine Rousseau.

She found herself at the center of a national furor this week after suggesting that men cut back on the emissions-heavy barbecued steak they saw as a “symbol of masculinity.”

“What has become quite clear is that climate impacts and climate risks are happening across Europe to varying degrees and with different hazards,” Carolina Cecilio of the E3G think tank told AFP.

“It is not limited to southern Europe, which is more used to periods of drought and forest fires,” she added.

Raising awareness in major EU member states such as France, Germany and Italy could help “shape the political agenda,” Cecilio said.

Some Piedmontese cattle on the farm in northwestern Italy suddenly died of prussic acid poisoning due to drought.



Energy crisis

Some campaigners see an opportunity for real change in the energy crisis that has gripped Europe since Russia began cutting off its gas supplies after the invasion of Ukraine.

“I think the magnitude and convergence of overlapping crises should prompt us to really question our energy use,” Lola Vallejo of the IDDRI think tank told AFP.

“We can only hope that the summer we just experienced will play a role in accelerating our collective will,” Vallejo said.

But a working paper from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in June exposed the scale of the challenge.

Analyzing research findings from 20 mostly rich countries, the experts concluded that awareness of climate change was high, with 60-90 percent of people understanding that it was caused by human activity.

The problem was their willingness to change.

“Respondents were generally unwilling to significantly limit their beef or meat consumption. Few are willing to significantly limit driving or heating or cooling their homes,” the authors wrote.

The elections in Italy on September 25 will be a test of how much climate change has really hit, with campaigns so far dominated by concerns over the cost of living.

Polls suggest the next government could be a coalition of far-right and right-wing parties that have put it low on their agenda.

