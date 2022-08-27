Europe’s electricity prices hit record high as Russian supply cuts begin to bite

European electricity prices soared to new records on Friday, heralding a bitter winter as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine causes economic pain across the continent.

The year-ahead contract for German electricity reached 995 euros ($995) per megawatt hour, while the French equivalent rose above 1,100 euros – a more than tenfold increase in both countries from last year.

In Britain, energy regulator Ofgem said it would nearly double the price cap for electricity and gas to an average of £3,549 ($4,197) a year from October 1.

Ofgem blames the spike in global wholesale gas prices following the lifting of Covid restrictions and Russian supplies.

The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, announced on Friday that it will convene an EU summit on energy crisis “as early as possible”.

Energy prices in Europe have soared as Russia scaled back natural gas supplies to the continent, amid fears of more drastic austerity cuts over the winter amid tensions between Moscow and the West over the war.

A fifth of Europe’s electricity is generated by gas-fired power stations, so a decline in supply inevitably leads to higher prices.

European gas prices reached 341 euros per MWh on Friday, close to the record high of 345 euros it reached in March.

The war is not the only culprit in France.

The closure of several nuclear reactors due to corrosion problems has contributed to the rise in the French electricity price as electricity production in the country has declined dramatically.

Only 24 of energy giant EDF’s 56 reactors were online on Thursday.

France, which traditionally exports electricity, is now an importer.

“Winter is going to be a tough time for all countries in Europe,” Giovanni Sgaravatti, research assistant at the think tank Bruegl in Brussels, told AFP.

“Prices will remain high, they may even go higher,” he said.

Recession ‘probably inevitable’

A Bruegel study found that from September 2021 to August 2022, the countries of the European Union committed 236 billion euros to protect households and businesses from rising energy prices, which started to rise when countries came out of Covid restrictions and after the war. huge shots.

In recent days and weeks, countries have announced energy-saving campaigns to encourage the public to reduce power consumption in winter.

Germany announced on Wednesday that the temperature of public administrative offices would be limited to 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) this winter, while hot water would be shut off.

The German measures also include a ban on heating private pools from September and during the six months that the decree is in force.

Finland encourages its citizens to turn down the thermostat, take shorter showers and spend less time in saunas, a national tradition.

French households are temporarily protected by an energy price ceiling until December 31.

Industries are also affected by rising energy prices.

Factories producing ammonia – an ingredient to make fertilizer – announced this week the cessation of operations in Poland, Italy, Hungary and Norway.

HSBC bank warned in a note that “a recession is likely to be inevitable” in the eurozone, with the economy contracting in the fourth quarter and first three months of 2023.

(AFP)