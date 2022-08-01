European shares subdued after July rebound for global stocks

European equities and US stock futures started the month bleak as disappointing Chinese factory data clouded the economic outlook.

Following a rebound in beaten global equities in July as markets reacted to an economic slowdown by predicting high inflation would abate, Europe’s regional Stoxx 600 stock index was flat near early trades on Monday.

Futures trading suggested Wall Street’s blue-chip S&P 500 stock index would fall 0.3 percent at the opening bell in New York.

Official data released over the weekend showed Chinese factory activity contracted unexpectedly last month after new coronavirus flare-ups and stress in the national real estate market weakened demand. The manufacturing purchasing managers index came in at 49, down from 50.2 in June and below the 50 threshold separating expansion and contraction.

“Both domestic and foreign demand for manufacturing were weak,” ING China economist Iris Pang said in a letter to customers.

“Unfinished real estate projects could at least be part of the reason,” Pang added, after indebted developers suspended construction of millions of apartments. Pang also cited a “risk of contagion from financially unhealthy property developers to their downstream and upstream industries.”

Later on Monday, the closely watched ISM manufacturing PMI is expected to show a slowdown in US activity growth, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting a reading of 52 in July from 53 the previous month.

However, investors remain uncertain whether heightened recession risks will dent stock prices by weighing on corporate earnings, or bolster expectations that rising global inflation will peak, prompting central banks to become cautious about future rate hikes.

Markets are “looking beyond the familiar inflation problem and what they see as a slowdown that will force central banks to ease again,” said Antonio Cavarero, chief investment officer at Generali Insurance Asset Management.

“A little caution is advised, however, as next quarter earnings may not be able to keep up with the pace of current market excitement.”

In the government bond markets, the benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose 0.03 percentage point to 2.67 percent as the price of the instrument fell. This followed a strong rally in government debt last week after data showed the US economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter.

While the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points last week to a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent, futures markets are now forecasting a peak rate of about 3.3 percent in early 2023, with rate cuts thereafter.

German 10-year Bund yields remained stable at 0.83 percent, while the euro-zone debt cost barometer fell sharply after peaking at 1.9 percent in June.

Brent oil, the oil benchmark, fell 0.5 percent lower to $103.42 a barrel.