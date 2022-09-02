European shares rise ahead of closely watched US jobs report

European stocks moved higher on Friday, putting the brakes on five consecutive days of declines ahead of close US jobs data that may provide clues as to how far the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

The regional Stoxx Europe 600 meter added 0.5 percent in early trades, after closing 1.8 percent lower on Thursday. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.2 percent. In Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8 percent, erasing previous losses, while Japan’s Topix fell 0.3 percent.

Those moves came at the end of a bleak week for global equities, which headed into their worst week since mid-June. Hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell at Friday’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium set the tone for higher borrowing costs to come, fueling concerns about interest rate setters around the world that would trigger a deep recession as they tighten monetary policy. to curb inflation.

Market participants on Friday braced themselves for the highly anticipated monthly nonfarm wage numbers. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected US employers to add 300,000 new positions in August, down from the 528,000 in July. A larger-than-expected number, indicating a hot job market, could prompt investors to scale up their estimates of how high the Fed will raise interest rates.

“Today we think a decent US jobs report (we expect 250k) could be enough to cement” [0.75 percentage point] September raises expectations and keeps bullish sentiment on the dollar alive,” ING analysts said.

The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points for the second time in a row in July, bringing the target range to 2.25 to 2.50 percent. The next monetary policy meeting will take place at the end of September. US employment data on Thursday also pointed to a heated job market, which put further pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates.

Concerns over the health of the global economy were exacerbated on Thursday by the introduction of another lockdown in the Chinese megacity of Chengdu, as officials adhered to the country’s zero-covid policy. Weak Chinese manufacturing data, released the same day, completed the eclipsing mood, pointing to dwindling demand and, in turn, a broader slowdown.

Futures on Wall Street stocks were subdued, with contracts tracking the broad S&P 500 falling 0.2 percent. That moderate decline followed a mixed session, in which the S&P and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite followed steep declines to gain 0.3 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

In the government bond markets, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury fell 0.02 percentage point to 3.24 percent during European morning trading. The policy-sensitive two-year yield lost 0.03 percentage point to 3.49 percent, reaching a 15-year high this week. Bond yields rise when their prices fall.

The dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of six counterparts and hovered around its highest level in two decades. The greenback has risen in recent months due to its traditional status as a port currency and expectations of higher borrowing costs in the US, while economic conditions in the UK and Europe are deteriorating on the back of an escalating energy crisis.