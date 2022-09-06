European energy groups turn to governments for support as cash crunch worsens

Energy companies across Europe are turning to governments to bolster liquidity and secure supplies as the gas crisis, fueled by Russia’s war on Ukraine, is testing their ability to survive.

Switzerland’s largest renewable electricity producer, Axpo, and Finnish utility company Fortum both said on Tuesday that they had secured large new, state-backed credit lines.

Energy producers across Europe are facing an acute cash shortage as soaring energy prices lead to rising collateral requirements on the futures exchanges where they hedge their supply contracts.

Centrica, owner of British Gas, is in talks with banks to secure billions of pounds in additional credit, the Financial Times reported Monday.

Axpo said the Swiss government had extended a SFr4 billion ($4.1 billion) “rescue package” credit line to help the country secure the country’s energy needs in the face of rising prices.

"This line of credit ensures that, should the situation worsen, Axpo is able to cover the collateral requirements of long-term power supply contracts concluded with its customers and continue to contribute to the security of energy supply in Switzerland," the company said in a statement.

Axpo last week asked for the credit line after it came under pressure from the surge in energy prices following Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“With the support, the Federal Council wants to prevent Axpo from running into liquidity problems, which in the worst case could endanger Switzerland’s energy supply,” the company said, adding that it had not yet used the emergency funding.

Fortum, which is largely owned by the Finnish state, agreed on Tuesday to a €2.35 billion liquidity facility with a state holding company at an annual interest rate of 14.2 percent.

If Fortum uses the facility – which it described as a “last resort” – it would be unable to pay management salaries or bonuses and would have to issue additional shares to state-owned company Solidium. However, it could pay dividends.

“The ongoing energy crisis in Europe is caused by Russia’s decision to use energy as a weapon and is now also affecting Fortum and other Nordic energy producers. . . The Finnish state’s arrangement strengthens our liquidity backstop amid the turbulence,” said CEO Markus Rauramo.

Finland and Sweden unveiled separate warranty packages of up to €33 billion this weekend to avert what the Finnish economy minister called “all the ingredients for the energy sector version of Lehman Brothers”.

Illustrating the extreme volatility in the markets, Fortum said collateral demand fell by €1.5 billion to €3.5 billion last week, after increasing by €1 billion the week before. It said a week ago that the Scandinavian market could collapse if even a small utility company defaults.

Fortum must have withdrawn at least € 350 million from the liquidity facility by the end of September, otherwise it will stop. The liquidity cannot be used by Fortum’s German subsidiary, Uniper, which has said it will need a larger credit line after that of the German state has been exhausted.

Rauramo reiterated his call for regulatory changes to “curb the unreasonably high margin and collateral requirements”. He added that energy companies should be able to use their future production as collateral so that companies, many of which are making record profits, do not technically default on margin calls.