European businesses forced to ‘reduce, localise and silo’ in China

European companies are being forced to “reduce, locate and silo” their operations in China as the country loses its attractiveness as an investment destination, executives said in a dismal report on business conditions in the world’s second-largest economy.

The European Union Chamber of Commerce assessment in China is by far the most pessimistic since its inception in 2000, executives said, citing President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on previously booming industries and his government’s enforcement of draconian lockdowns. and travel restrictions due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

“Ideology trumps the economy,” says Jörg Wuttke, chamber president. “Predictability is being tested by frequent and erratic policy shifts, especially when it comes to Covid. [Zero-Covid] is a real burden on the economy.”

In what Wuttke described as the “darkest” of the room [position] paper ever”, the organization warned that “the involvement of European companies” [in China] no longer be taken for granted”. It added that China was quickly “losing its appeal as an investment destination” and that China and the EU “were drifting further and further apart”.

The warning was issued as the EU rethinks its economic and political relationship with China. Brussels and Beijing have reached an impasse over a proposed trade deal after exchanging sanctions over China’s mass detention of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. EU representative Josep Borrell described the annual summit of the parties in April as a “dialogue of the deaf”.

Brussels is preparing to introduce a series of instruments to retaliate against trading partners who block market access for European companies. These measures are expected to be applied to China.

“Discussions once focused mainly on investment opportunities. . . are now focused on building resilience in the supply chain, the challenges of doing business, managing the risk of reputational damage and the importance of global compliance.”

Xi’s zero-covid policy has made it nearly impossible to visit the country, halted the travel of executives at its headquarters and led to an exodus of foreign staff frustrated by conditions in China. No new EU companies have entered the Chinese market since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the chamber.

Wuttke noted that his last trip from China was in February 2020, but said he hoped to visit his native Germany by the end of the year. “It’s about time,” he said. “I have my . not seen [older] children in Germany in two and a half years.”

Rapidly changing protocols for importing goods — including the disinfection and sometimes confiscation of packages — have also disrupted business supply chains, while strict lockdowns imposed across the country have weakened consumer demand.

“China is not the stable sourcing destination it used to be,” Wuttke said. “It was a rock, [but] the lockdown in shanghai [in April and May] was a shock to our businesses and to the global economy.”

Aside from pandemic-related challenges, the chamber described a widening political divide, with businesses at home coming under “increasing scrutiny” because of their practices in China.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, passed this year in the US, as well as two upcoming EU regulations on forced labor and corporate due diligence, “pose a compliance challenge for European companies operating in China. . . due to the inability to conduct independent third-party audits of supply chains in Xinjiang,” the chamber said.

Fears of further supply chain disruptions from Covid, and to a lesser extent the prospect of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, have led companies to diversify their suppliers and redirect investment.

Companies are evaluating “reshoring, nearshoring or “friendshoring,” the chamber said, referring to the practices of bringing production home, closer to consumers or to allied countries.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions have also made EU companies in China concerned about their investments in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. In a survey by the European Chamber in April, a third of respondents said the war in Ukraine has made China a less attractive investment destination.