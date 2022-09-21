Europe steps up efforts to combat energy crisis

This article is an on-site version of our Disrupted Times newsletter. Register here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox three times a week

Good evening,

It was another day of government efforts to tackle the energy crisis across Europe, including an unprecedented package of support for UK businesses and the largest business bailout in Germany since the 2008 financial crisis.

In a much-anticipated announcement, the UK said it would cut the wholesale price of energy for businesses and public organizations by more than half this winter, “to prevent businesses from collapsing, protect jobs and curb inflation”.

Companies cautiously welcomed the proposals, but many still expect a significant increase in their bills compared to previous years. Bosses are also concerned about what could happen if the six-month settlement expires in March, warning that the lack of clarity could hit investment. Household support, on the other hand, runs for two years. The package for business is also much more complicated and offers few incentives to save energy, according to the Lex column.

The EU is also facing questions over its household and business aid package, funded by a €140 billion windfall from energy companies, as member states demand more flexibility in implementing the plans.

Germany, meanwhile, has announced the nationalization of struggling utility company Uniper – once Europe’s largest importer of Russian gas. The company has been hampered by having to buy more expensive gas on the spot market after Moscow cut supplies. Policymakers feared the failure would have serious consequences for Europe’s largest economy.

Together with support with bills, Brussels continues its search for alternative energy sources. Today, it announced €5.2 billion in public support for its second hydrogen project, a sector considered essential for the transition to more sustainable energy.

Green ambitions, however, meet strong resistance from fossil fuel companies.

Former US vice president and longtime environmentalist Al Gore told the Financial Times that European governments should back away from companies’ efforts to take advantage of the energy crisis by making consumers dependent on hydrocarbons for the long term.

EU governments have planned at least $50 billion in spending this winter on fossil fuel infrastructure and supplies to replace shortages from Russia, but Gore insisted that seeking energy security should not hinder the green transition.

“We need to act quickly despite the geopolitical situation we face — indeed, because of it,” he said.

Another reminder of the power of old oil and gas companies comes from Gore’s home country, where lawmakers are investigating “deceptive” PR tactics used on behalf of the oil and gas industry that misled the public about climate change.

Learn more about how Russia’s gas armament has fueled the push for cleaner energy in our new special report: Energy transition.

Latest news

For current news updates, visit our live blog

Need to know: the economy

The US Federal Reserve is announcing its interest rate decision today at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. London). Economists expect a rise of 0.75 points for the third time in a row. Check FT.com for details and responses.

It’s been a big week for central banks everywhere. The Bank of England is under pressure to announce a significant rate hike tomorrow, while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has also stressed the need for rapid hikes. The Swedish Riksbank raised interest rates by 1 percentage point yesterday, the largest increase in three decades.

Latest for UK and Europe

The challenges facing Kwasi KwartengThe UK’s new chancellor, ahead of his “mini-budget” (check Friday’s Disrupted Times for details), was underlined by new data showing government borrowing has risen to twice the levels expected in August.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Liz Truss said she was ready to take on “establishments” to boost economic growth. But her first meeting with US President Joe Biden today could be a little awkward after his claim that “trickle-down economics” — as some have branded its ideology — “never worked”. A trade deal between the UK and the US remains as far away as ever.

industrial magnate Carlo De Benedetti told the FT he was concerned about Italy’s relationship with Brussels if, polls suggest, a far-right coalition comes to power in Sunday’s general election.

Worldwide last

The dollars hit a new 20-year high against similar currencies today, after Russian President Vladimir Putin called up more troops for his war in Ukraine. The greenback is widely seen as a safe currency in times of geopolitical tensions and economic stress.

The Asian Development Bank lowered its 2022 growth forecast for the region’s developing countries from 5.2 percent to 4.3 percent in the face of China’s lockdowns, the war in Ukraine and rising inflation. For China itself, the ADB lowered its forecast from 5 percent to 3.3 percent.

One country in the region that is bucking the trend is: Indonesiawhich is currently benefiting from both a booming economy and a period of political stability, as our Big Read explains.

China increasingly competes with the IMF in providing emergency loans to affected countries. EcuadorThe $1.4 billion debt restructuring agreement is the latest. However, China is losing its appeal as an investment location for European companies, according to the local EU Chamber of Commerce.

One of the most serious consequences of the pandemic is its effect on education of childrenespecially in poorer countries where families are now under new pressure due to rising prices and food insecurity.

The pandemic period was also one of increasing inequality in global wealth. The ranks of the super-rich — who are worth more than $100 million — are up 21 percent in 2021, according to new data from Credit Suisse.

Need to know: business

Vaccine Makers have lost billions in market value after Biden declared Sunday night that the pandemic is over.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that new US capital requirements pose “significant economic risks” to major banks, making it more difficult to meet customer needs just as “storm clouds” were gathering over the economy.

Look at this: The new movie scandal! take down wirecard, the story of how FT reporters exposed massive fraud at the German payment company is now available to watch on Netflix. To overtake reactions on Twitter to the London, Hong Kong and New York premieres.

The world of work

US investment and industry editor Brooke Masters questions whether Citigroup’s new hub for junior investment bankers in Malagaa Spanish city better known for beaches than finance, ostensibly for offering a better work-life balance, may just be another “mommy track”.

Workers in the PhilippinesThe $30 billion call center industry has won the battle to make remote work permanent after an agreement was reached with the IRS.

Middle managers who came under great pressure to care for the workforce during the pandemic continue to face huge challenges as they must match the demands of business leaders with workers seeking better pay and the continuation of flexible work patterns .

QTWTAIN: Are the British real? the worst loafers in the world? There’s a problem with low productivity, writes columnist Sarah O’Connor, but it’s mostly due to a lack of investment in new technology that helps employees do their jobs more efficiently.

Or they can just take psychedelics. Some Silicon Valley executives believe: microdosing taking drugs like LSD can increase concentration and productivity. Host Isabel Berwick investigates the claims in the latest episode of the The work podcasting.

Covid cases and vaccinations Total number of worldwide cases: 606.1mn Total Doses Administered: 12.7 billion euros

Get the latest global photo with our vaccine tracker

What good news

In case you missed it, the World Health Organisation has become optimistic about the trajectory of the coronavirus following a decline in global cases. “We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic,” the WHO said:. “We’re not there yet, but the end is in sight.”

Recommended newsletters The work — Discover the big ideas shaping today’s workplaces with a weekly newsletter from work and career editor Isabel Berwick. Sign Up here The climate graph: explained — Understand the week’s key climate data. Sign Up here