Europe needs a more robust optical fibre supply chain, says Corning chief

The head of the world’s largest producer of fiber optic cable said the EU needs a “much more resilient and self-sufficient” supply chain to tackle a tight market as the rollout of 5G and rapid growth in data centers push up demand for it. Stimulate crucial material.

“You don’t really have a robust supply chain here in Europe,” Corning CEO Wendell Weeks said in an interview with the Financial Times.

“The global supply chain is not what we thought it was and manufacturers like us need to take responsibility for producing closer to our customers.”

The US-based company opened one of the world’s largest fiber mills in Poland on Thursday, which aims to meet 30 percent of demand in Europe next year.

Optical fiber is made of glass as thin as a human hair. Once produced, the fiber is often sent to cable manufacturers who wrap it in a plastic coating and protective tubing for use in telecom networks.

European cable manufacturers currently import more than half of their fiber from Asia and North America.

Demand for the material has skyrocketed over the past three years due to the rollout of 5G infrastructure, which requires about 100 times more fiber than existing networks. Meanwhile, tech companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft have poured billions into expanding their data center domains, including building massive international fiber networks under the ocean.

Europe and North America are still lagging behind Asia in the scale of fiber rollout. Only a third of households in Europe currently have fiber optic connections, compared to more than 90 percent in China.

“It’s not so much that price is an important issue for our customers. The problem is mainly the supply,” said Weeks.

However, a director of Prysmian Group, currently Europe’s largest fiber producer, challenged the view that there was a significant shortage on the continent, arguing that there was only a temporary tightness in the market, largely driven by higher input costs.

“The fiber supply chain is tight, but I don’t see a shortage,” said Philippe Vanhille, executive vice president of telecoms at the Italian group.

Vanhille added that Europe was seen as a “business paradise”, with the UK, Germany and Italy currently seen as particularly attractive markets to sell to, as they lagged behind European competitors in updating their network infrastructure and now greatly accelerated their fiber roll-out. .

The price of fiber has fallen sharply over the past ten years. This year, however, it has increased again in Europe, partly due to shortages of some crucial components, including helium, octamethyl and silicon metals.

According to the industry data provider Cru Group, prices in Europe have risen to €6.5 per fibre/km, from the low of €3 in January 2021.

Fiber optic accounts for 5 to 20 percent of the cost of building a terrestrial network.