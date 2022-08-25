Europe is becoming a global political power

The writer is the French minister of state for Europe

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine is shaking up the EU and accelerating its evolution into a full-fledged sovereign political power, complementing its existing economic strength.

The EU has become more powerful through various crises. “Economic Europe” has evolved into a strong and stable single currency, making the devaluations of the era of flexible exchange rate systems a distant memory. And since the eurozone sovereign debt crisis, the bloc has also strengthened its financial system and monetary instruments.

More recently, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the EU has developed convergent economic structures and a common fiscal capacity. It also bundled vaccine purchases and laid the foundations for a “Europe of health”. And now, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU has taken concrete measures in four areas, beyond the swift implementation of sanctions against Moscow.

Firstly, “defense Europe”. The EU is taking on a new dimension in defence. Following the Versailles summit in March, the EU has strengthened, improved and coordinated national and European investments in defense capabilities. It has also launched joint funding initiatives such as the European Defense Fund and a new organizational structure to respond to cyber risks. The referendum vote in June for Denmark’s accession to European defense policy is a sign of this accelerating dynamic.

Second, the “Europe of Industrial Sovereignty”, targeting the energy, digital technology and industry sectors. In the coming months, Europe will continue to drastically reduce its energy dependence on Russia through coordinated energy savings, as approved by the EU Council at the end of July, diversification of supply and solidarity mechanisms based on the energy needs of each Member State.

This will make the Energy Union a tangible reality. But it’s just the beginning. The Accelerated Energy Transition Strategy, adopted in June, will be key to ensuring that European energy sovereignty is established on a sustainable basis.

In addition, thanks in part to Next Generation EU, the €750 billion funding program launched in the wake of the Covid crisis, European programs are also building strong capabilities in digital technology, health, hydrogen and semiconductors.

To help support the large-scale investment needed in these defense and industrial plans, EU fiscal rules must evolve, as Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron argued in December.

Thirdly, the ‘Europe of democracy’. The EU will continue to assert its identity as a democratic force firmly rooted in the rule of law. There has never been and will never be any compromise with or indulgence shown to those, both within Europe and beyond, who seek to hinder the freedom and integrity of our electoral processes, our independent and impartial judicial systems or the fight against corruption.

Finally, there is “Europe as a geopolitical power”. The EU must become an anchor of stability for the European continent as a whole. There can be no half measures amid the hybrid war waged by Russia: its imperialist war in Ukraine and its use of energy and food as weapons to destabilize the entire world.

It is in this context that we must understand the historic step of granting Ukraine and Moldova candidate status, recognizing the European perspective in Georgia, as well as the opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania. The EU must anchor the Western Balkans in the European family, to which they belong geographically, historically and culturally.

We are not naive: we know that the EU must reform in order to operate efficiently and effectively in a wider Europe. This concerns both institutional governance and decision-making, such as rethinking the unanimity rule and qualified majority voting in certain areas of the Common European Security Policy, or in tax matters.

This is the aim of the European Political Community proposed by Macron: to consolidate European stability through cooperation in foreign policy and security, and interconnections in trade, research and education.

Jean Monnet, one of the original architects of European integration, famously said: “Europe will be forged in crises and will be the sum of the solutions adopted for those crises.” Russia’s attack on Ukraine and European values ​​has made Europe’s transformation into a global political power an urgent collective priority for all of us.