Europe facing worst drought for 500 years with two thirds of continent in state of alert or warning

Europe is facing its worst drought in at least 500 years, with two-thirds of the continent in a state of readiness or warning – reducing inland navigation, electricity production and yields of certain crops, a European Union agency said Tuesday.

The August report from the European Drought Observatory (EDO), overseen by the European Commission, said 47 percent of Europe is under warning conditions, with a clear shortage of soil moisture.

They also added that 17 percent of Europe is in a state of alert, affecting vegetation.

“The severe drought that has hit many regions of Europe since the beginning of the year has further expanded and worsened from early August,” the report said, adding that the Western Europe-Mediterranean region was likely to become warmer and drier than usual. until Nov.

Much of Europe has experienced weeks of extremely high temperatures this summer, which have exacerbated droughts, sparked wildfires, triggered health warnings and sparked calls for more action to tackle climate change.

The current drought appeared to be the worst in at least 500 years, assuming final data at the end of the season confirmed the preliminary assessment, the Commission said in a statement.

Summer crops have suffered: in 2022, yields for grain maize will be 16 percent lower than the average of the previous five years, and yields for soybeans and sunflowers will fall by 15 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

Hydropower generation has been affected, further affecting other electricity producers due to a shortage of water to power cooling systems.

Low water levels have hampered inland navigation, such as along the Rhine, with reduced shiploads for the transport of coal and oil.

The EDO said the rainfall in mid-August may have alleviated conditions, but in some cases it had been accompanied by thunderstorms causing further damage.

The observatory’s drought indicator is derived from measurements of precipitation, soil moisture and the fraction of solar radiation absorbed by plants for photosynthesis.