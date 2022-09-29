Europe faces ‘severe risks’ to financial system, regulators warn

Europe’s top financial regulators have issued an unprecedented warning about “serious risks to financial stability” after it was decided that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could create a toxic combination of an economic downturn, falling asset prices and stress in financial markets.

The European Systemic Risk Board, which is responsible for overseeing and preventing threats to the region’s financial system, has issued a the warning after a meeting last week and a decision on the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, the financial system had been placed in a precarious position. This is the first “general warning” about risks issued by the ESRB since its inception in 2010 on the eve of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.

The authority, chaired by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, called on regulators in the 30 countries it oversees to prepare for a potential crisis by requiring the financial institutions under their supervision to build capital buffers and provisions to absorb losses.

The ESRB’s warning was approved on Sept. 22, just days before the new UK government’s unorthodox fiscal plans sparked financial market turmoil and forced the Bank of England to intervene by buying bonds. People briefed on the ESRB discussions said the UK’s issues were not part of the discussions, but they acknowledged that they would now likely be an additional concern for regulators in Europe.

Concerns over the health of Europe’s financial system have grown since the conflict in Ukraine has sent energy prices soaring, pushing inflation up decades ago, prompting central banks to aggressively raise interest rates and a sell-off on the bond and stock markets.

Rising geopolitical tensions have led to a surge in energy prices, leaving businesses and households still recovering from the adverse economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic into financial difficulties, the ESRB said. “In addition, higher-than-expected inflation is tightening financial conditions.”

It identified three main sources of systemic risk: “The deterioration of the macroeconomic outlook, risks to financial stability from a (potential) sharp asset price correction and the implications of such developments for asset quality.”

The housing market — a recurring concern for the ESRB — was still a potential weakness, it said. Rising mortgage rates and the deterioration in the ability to service debt due to a decline in real household income are expected to exert downward pressure on house prices and lead to cyclical risks, it warned.

It also mentioned increasing default risk in the commercial real estate sector, cyber-attacks against financial institutions and the increased cost of high government debt as interest rates rise, among other areas of concern.

Europe’s financial system has emerged relatively unscathed from the pandemic, thanks in large part to significant household and business support from governments and central banks.

The ESRB warned that the likelihood of “tail risk” scenarios had increased since the start of the year, noting that house prices had been rising at a rapid pace for years and that total debt in Europe had risen by nearly a fifth to €27 since early 2020, 5 trillion.