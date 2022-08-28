Europe clings to stability as Russia turns off gas tap for repairs

This article is an on-site version of our The Week Ahead newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Sunday

Hello and welcome to the work week. I’m working on today’s newsletter while Jonathan is taking a break.

We are approaching the end of August, typically known as the “silly season” when the news cycle slows, Brits go on holiday and politics takes a break. But this summer, the pace of terrifying headlines has been relentless, and the desire for the British government to get back into action has never been greater. While the country has to wait until September 5 for the Tories to install their new leader, the cost of living is increasing day by day.

Inflation is expected to hit 18 per cent, fuel bills are rising inexorably and colossal backlogs in the NHS are causing unusually high additional deaths. Industrial discontent has spread from the railroads to the docks, post offices, courts and even funerals. The honeymoon the new prime minister will enjoy will feel more like a mini budget vacation.

Europe is bracing for further energy scarcity this week as Russia halts gas supplies through its largest pipeline to Germany for three days of maintenance work from Wednesday. Nord Stream 1 was already running at only 20 percent of capacity. Fears that gas flow will not resume after that, which alarmed German officials the first time it happened, have resurfaced.

But good news can also be found further afield. Fifty years after the Apollo landings, people are preparing to go back to the moon. Tomorrow, NASA’s colossal rocket, the Space Launch System, will launch in an unmanned test flight from Florida. It is 100 meters high, or as high as a 32-storey building. If successful, this first mission will give way to future human explorations in space as part of NASA’s Artemis program, named after the Greek moon goddess who was the twin brother of the sun god Apollo.

Economic data

In the US, we have data on job openings and layoffs, plus statistics on unemployment and nonfarm payrolls on Friday. Last month, surprisingly high labor numbers were enough for the Biden administration to allay concerns about a downturn in the world’s largest economy.

The minutes of the last meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, published a few days ago, showed that concerns about rising prices were growing. The bank’s rate setters noted a growing number of upside risks to inflation, which hit a record high for the eurozone of 8.9 percent in July. Flash inflation estimates by Eurostat, the statistics office of the European Commission, on Wednesday may increase the likelihood of another 50 basis point rise on Sept. 8.

businesses

Quarterly results from China’s three largest airlines are set to land this week, weighing in on assessments of how disruptive President Xi Jinping’s zero-covid policy of traveling in the country has been.

A sudden shutdown to Hainan Island this month has left thousands of travelers stranded, tourists’ confidence in the world’s largest consumer market and hopes for a speedy recovery, analysts said. Any further blow to China’s domestic mobility and discretionary spending will worry economic planners in Beijing.

At China, Baidu will continue to release its second quarter report on Wednesday, and the central bank will release first-half figures. Gazprom will announce its quarterly results tomorrow.

Key economic and business reports

Here’s a more complete list of what to expect this week in terms of business reports and economic data.

Monday

Hong Kong Monthly Ownership Data

Spain, Annual Meeting of the Central Bank Research Association takes place at Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Ciutadella Campus, Barcelona, ​​Spain

Vietnam, monthly inflation, trade, industrial output data

Results: Fortescue Metals Group Q4, Gazprom Q2, massmart (HY), Continental and Sun Pharma hold their annual general meetings

Tuesday

Germany, preliminary consumer price index for August

Japan, monthly crude oil import data and monthly unemployment rate

UK, British Retail Consortium monthly economic briefing and Bank of England monthly money and credit data

US, July consumer confidence, job openings and layoffs, and Federal Housing Finance Agency monthly and quarterly home price index

Results: Air China Q2, Baidu Q2, Bank of China HY, Best Buy Q2, Bunzl HY, China Eastern Airlines Q2, South Chinese Airline Q2, CrowdStrike Q2, Go to Q2, Harmony Gold for your information, HP Q3, old mutual intermediate, Petronas Q2, Woodside Energy Group HY

Wednesday

Canada Monthly GDP Figures for June

Eurostat, the EU statistical office, flash inflation data for the euro area, economic sentiment indicator and business climate indicator for August. European Commission publishes full results of business and consumer research

France, monthly consumer price index preliminary results and producer price index

Germany, monthly labor market figures for August

India, GDP figures for Q2

Italy, monthly consumer price index preliminary results and producer price index

Japan retail figures for July and Bank of Japan board member Junko Nakagawa delivers speech at meeting with local leaders in Hakodate

Kenya Inflation Data August

Mexico, central bank releases quarterly report on inflation and growth

Uganda, August inflation figures

UK, Quarterly Review of the FTSE UK Index Series by FTSE Group

Results: Esp for your information, Brown-Forman Corporation Q1, Dalata Hotel Group HY, lukoil Q2, SpiceJet Q4 & Q1, Veeva Systems Q2, Woolworths For your information

Thursday

Eurostat, unemployment figures for July

Germany, July retail figures

Italy, unemployment figures for July

UK, Nationwide releases its monthly housing survey for August, Bank of England monthly panel data for decision makers

US Construction Expenses

S&P Global, manufacturing PMI for Germany, Italy, au Jibun Bank Japan, UK, US

Results: broadcom Q3, Campbell Soup for your information, Hormel food Q3, Pernod Ricard Q4, lululemon Q2

Friday

Eurostat, domestic industrial producer prices for July

Germany, import prices

US Monthly Unemployment Rates Including Nonfarm Payroll Data

World Events

Finally, here’s an overview of this week’s other events and milestones.

Monday

Brazil, presidential candidates take part in TV debate

Czech Republic, EU ministers meet in Prague to discuss ban on EU visas for Russians. Finland, Estonia and the Czech Republic are among the countries that have asked Brussels to introduce an EU-wide ban on new tourist visas for Russians to enter the Schengen-free travel area.

Norway, Offshore Northern Seas Oil and Gas Conference

UK, summer vacation. Last day of an eight-day strike by 1,900 workers in the port of Felixstowe, the UK’s main port. Union actions by Unite union members at Coöperatieve Uitvaartzorg also come to an end today.

US, US Open Tennis Championships begins in New York City. Megarocket Space Launch System takes off for a test flight in the first mission of NASA’s Artemis program.

Tuesday

Czech Republic, EU ministers meet to discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine and its impact on the security of EU member states

European Parliament committee investigating the use of Pegasus and equivalent surveillance spyware meets in Brussels following the Greek wiretapping scandal involving Nikos Androulakis, a member of the European Parliament and the leader of the opposition Pasok party

Kenya, President-elect William Ruto expected to be sworn in. However, presidential candidate Raila Odinga earlier this week petitioned the country’s highest court to challenge Ruto’s victory in this month’s election and demand a repeat.

Russia plans to hold strategic military exercises in the east of the country with China, India and other Asian countries

Switzerland, the 10th Meeting of States Parties to the UN Convention on Cluster Munitions takes place in Geneva

Turkey, Victory Day

In the UK, around 40,000 BT and Openreach members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will go on strike for 48 hours from today in a wage dispute. Members of the CWU’s BT Group held the first round of union action on July 29 and August 1.

USA, Former President Barack Obama speaks at the National Democratic Redistricting Committee fundraising event in Martha’s Vineyard

Wednesday

Europe, Nord Stream 1 pipeline closed for three days

Kyrgyzstan, Independence Day

Malaysia Independence Day

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear in court as prosecutors consider contempt charges against him after a weekend speech in which he threatened police officers and a magistrate

Trinidad and Tobago, Independence Day

UK, members of the Communication Workers Union go on strike for a second day. US Senator Bernie Sanders is expected to attend the RMT meeting in London to support workers in public transport. More than 1,000 Reach journalists walk away during a second day of strike organized by the National Union of Journalists. Another two-day strike is planned for September 14-15. Reach’s UK titles include the Daily Mirror, Daily Express and Manchester Evening News.

In the UK, the last Conservative party meetings take place in the evening. Leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak compete for support from Tory party members

Thursday

European Medicines Agency meets to review new vaccine boosters from Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer adapted to target Omicron variant

China, Shanghai reopen all schools after months of Covid-19 closures

UK, most schools return after summer break

Uzbekistan National Day

Friday

Portugal, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola visits the country

UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi speaks on the priorities facing the next prime minister during a debate hosted by the think tank Policy Exchange

Saturday

Qatar National Day

US, former President Donald Trump will take the stage at a Republican rally in Pennsylvania to support candidates Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz in their midterm election campaigns

Sunday

Chile, referendum to approve or reject a new constitution to replace the one adopted in 1980 by the dictator Augusto Pinochet’s regime

Germany, annual conference of the World Association of the Major Metropolises