Europe can — and must — win the energy war

“Europe will be forged in a crisis and will be the sum of the solutions adopted for those crises.” These words from the memoirs of Jean Monnet, one of the architects of European integration, echo today, as Russia closes its main gas pipeline. This is certainly a crisis now. Whether Monnet’s optimistic perspective prevails, we don’t know. But Vladimir Putin has attacked the principles on which post-war Europe was built. He just has to resist.

Energy is a vital front in its war. It will be precious to win this battle. Yet Europe can and must free itself from the stranglehold of Russia. This is not to underestimate the challenge. Capital Economics states that at current prices, the deterioration in terms of trade would amount to 5.3 percent of Italy’s gross domestic product in one year and 3.3 percent of Germany’s. These losses are greater than the two oil shocks of the 1970s. Moreover, this ignores the disruption of industrial activity and the impact of rising energy prices on poorer households.

It is also inevitable that sharply rising energy prices will lead to high inflation. The experience of the 1970s shows that the best response is to keep inflation firmly under control, as the Bundesbank did then, rather than desperately trying to prevent the inevitable cut in real incomes from turning into a continuous wage hike. price spiral. Yet this combination of large losses in real incomes with not fully accommodative monetary policy means that a recession is inevitable.

As difficult as the future looks, there is also hope. As Chris Giles has written, “There is virtually no way out of a European recession, but it doesn’t have to be deep or prolonged.” The likelihood of a recession has probably increased further since then. But the work of IMF staff shows that substantial adjustments are also feasible in the short term. In the long term, Europe can forgo Russian gas. Putin will lose if Europe can only stand.

A recent IMF article points to the potential role of the global liquefied natural gas market in cushioning the shock to Europe. European integration within the global LNG markets is imperfect, but substantial.

The paper concludes that a Russian shutdown would reduce the EU’s gross national expenditure by only about 0.4 percent a year after the shock, if one takes the global LNG market into account. Without the latter, the decline would be between 1.4 and 2.5 percent. But the former, while much better for Europe, would mean higher prices elsewhere, especially in Asia. The estimated 0.4 percent decline also ignores the effects on the demand side and assumes full integration of world markets. For these and other reasons, the actual impact will undoubtedly be much greater.

Another IMF document suggests that, with even more uncertainty, Germany’s GDP could be 1.5 percent below baseline in 2022, 2.7 percent in 2023 and 0.4 percent in 2024. EU countries also concludes that Germany would not be the worst affected member state. Italy is even more vulnerable. But the worst hit will be Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The big lesson from the oil shocks of the 1970s was that by the mid-1980s there was a global surplus. Market forces will certainly yield the same result in the long run. The short-term impact will also be manageable. Actions needed are to absorb the shock of the vulnerable and encourage necessary adjustments, including emergency reopening of gas fields.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has stated that the aim of the policy now should be to reduce peak electricity demand, limit the price of gas from pipelines, help vulnerable consumers and businesses with unexpected revenues from the energy sector, and to help electricity producers facing liquidity problems caused by market volatility. All this makes sense, as far as it goes.

A crucial aspect of this crisis is that, like Covid, but unlike the financial crisis, almost all European countries are adversely affected, with Norway being the major exception. In this case, Germany in particular is one of the most vulnerable. This means that the shock, and therefore the reaction, have in common: it is a shared predicament. But it is also true that individual members not only face challenges that differ in severity, but also have significantly different tax capacities. If the eurozone is to successfully meet this challenge, the issue of fiscal resource sharing will be raised again. It will ultimately be untenable to expect the European Central Bank to be the main fiscal safety net in such a crisis. But if weaker countries were abandoned, the political consequences would be dire.

There are at least two other major problems. The scarier is the role of the UK under its new Prime Minister, Liz Truss. She immediately has a choice: repair the country’s fences with its European allies in response to Putin’s shared threat, or break the treaty her predecessor signed to “get Brexit done”. Europeans will rightly not forget or forgive if they choose the latter in this hour of need.

The second and much bigger problem is climate change. As Fatih Birol of the International Energy Agency writes, this is not a “clean energy crisis”, but the opposite. We need much more clean energy, both due to climate risks and to reduce dependence on unreliable fossil fuel suppliers. We learned this lesson in the 1970s. We are learning again. The case for an energy revolution has grown stronger, not weaker.

How Europe responds to this crisis will determine its future in the short and long term. It must resist Putin’s blackmail. It must adapt, cooperate and persevere. That is the crux of the matter.

martin.wolf@ft.com

