Europa League Roundup: Manchester United wins on McTominay’s late goal

Scott McTominay scored well into stoppage time to give Manchester United a 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.

McTominay got a pass from fellow substitute Jadon Sancho and fired the winner past Nigerian international goalkeeper Francis Uzoho at Old Trafford.

Uzoho made some great saves for the Cypriot club, denying Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and others. Casemiro hit the bar in the first half.

Ronaldo made a rare start for United as he presses his case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open play goal of the season.

The Portuguese forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who appears to want more mobility and pressure from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has been mainly used in Europe so far this season.

Despite the domination, United failed to find the back of the net until McTominay struck to secure the win a week after they had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1.

United improved to nine points, three behind leader Real Sociedad who beat the 10-man Sheriff 3-0. Armel Zohouri was sent off to his second yellow card in the 25th minute.

Bukayo Saka scored and Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt 1-0 in Norway to stay perfect with their third consecutive Europa League win.

Saka was fueled by Sambi Lokonga and provided the decider for the Premier League leaders in the 24th minute.

Arsenal top Group A with nine points from three games — with a match against PSV Eindhoven postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

PSV came in second after a 5-0 loss against Zurich.

Freiburg made it four wins out of four by leading Nantes 4-0 away to also remain perfect and cement first place in Group G by 12 points. Lukas Kübler, Wooyeong Jeong and substitute Michael Gregoritsch each had a goal for the Bundesliga club, with Moses Simon scoring an own goal.

Qarabağ follows Freiburg in second with five points after it was held 0-0 by Olympiacos, who earned the first point. Nantes remains at three.

Real Betis failed to remain perfect in Group C after being held at 1-1 at home by Roma. Andrea Belotti saved a point for Jose Mourinho’s side with an equalizing goal in the second half after a deflected shot from Sergio Canales gave the hosts the lead in the first half. The Spanish team dominates the group with 10 points. Roma is at four. Ludogorets defeated HJK 2-0 and remained second at seven.

European competition newcomer Union St. Gilloise of Belgium drew 3-3 at home with Braga. Vitor Oliveira’s hat-trick gave Braga a 3-1 lead, but the hosts came back with the second goal from Victor Boniface and another from Dante Vanzeir. Union remains at the top of Group D with 10 points.

In a hard-fought Group F, Feyenoord was held 2-2 by Midtjylland, while 10-man Lazio tied 2-2 with Sturm. All four teams are on five points.

Ciro Immobile converted a penalty for Lazio in the last minute of the first half before team-mate Manuel Lazzari was booked for the second time and sent off in stoppage time.

William Bøving equalized before Pedro Rodríguez restored Lazio’s lead, but Bøving made it 2-2 with his second.

Fenerbahce won 2-1 at AEK Larnaca and Rennes defeated Ukraine’s Dynamo Kiev 1-0 in Krakow, Poland for a combined 10-point lead over Group B.

EUROPE CONFERENCE LEAGUE

In the third division of the Europa Conference League, West Ham defeated Anderlecht 2-1 to extend its perfect start to four wins in Group B.

Said Benrahma scored from a free kick and Jarrod Bowen added another from 15 yards (yards). Sebastiano Esposito scored a late penalty for the Belgian club.

West Ham won 1-0 at Anderlecht last week. The teams met in the 1976 final of the now defunct European Cup II, which Anderlecht won 4-2.

Villarreal also kept his 100% record after a 1-0 win over Austria Vienna. After Lech had only drawn to a 1-1 draw at H. Beer-Sheva in another Group C match, the win gave the Spaniards a spot in the eighth finals with two games to go.

In Group E, Apollon Limassol defeated AZ Alkmaar 1-0 for the first win and gave the Dutch club its first loss after three wins.

İstanbul Başakşehir remained at the top of Group A with a 3-0 home win over RFS. Fiorentina defeated Scottish Hearts 5-1 and was left three points behind.