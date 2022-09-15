EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Feyenoord run riot as they hit Sturm Graz for SIX

Feyenoord showed no mercy for Sturm Graz when the Dutch side rioted at their De Kuip stadium with a 6-0 win in the Europa League.

The Dutch side are formidable at home, entering the game after winning eight of their last nine home games in European competition.

It soon dawned on Sturm Graz how big the task ahead was when former Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh put them ahead after nine minutes.

David Hancko, Danilo and Jahanbakhsh made it 4-0 before halftime and there was time for more as Santiago Gimenez and Oussama Idrissi struck to cap off a 6-0 win.

It turned out to be the perfect response in Feyenoord’s Pool F after they lost their opening match 4-2 to Lazio.

Feyenoord are on top, but all teams remain on three points and with two rounds of play it is up for grabs.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad kept themselves in first place and ahead of Manchester United in Group E after a late winner from Alexander Sorloth.

Sorloth, formerly of Crystal Palace, has found a home in Real Sociedad and has been forced to move on since strike partner Alexander Isak left for Newcastle for £60million.

He did so on Thursday, as Omonia was looking for a draw after Bruno Felipe canceled Ander Guevara’s opening strike.

With 10 minutes to go the ball had been passed to Sorloth and he made no mistake on the finish, slipping past Fabiano into the Omonia goal.

However, there was drama between the 10-man Rennes and Fenerbahce later on.

Rennes tried to hold on to the win after Hamari Traore was sent off in the 83rd minute, but was undone well into stoppage time.

With the clock at 90+2 minutes, former West Ham striker Enner Valencia stepped home to save a point on the road from the penalty spot for Fenerbahce for the less-than-impressive Turkish visitors.

Michael Gregoritsch scored twice for Freiburg in their 3-0 win over Olympiacos to make it six points out of six in Group G, with second-seeded Qarabag beating Nantes 3-0 in Baku.

History was made at Real Betis, with Joaquin becoming the oldest ever player in Europa League history when he struck in their 3-2 win over Ludogorets. At 41 years and 56 days, Joaquin becomes the oldest goalscorer in league history.

Luiz Henrique, Joaquin and Sergio Canales each scored one for Betis to lead Group C by six points.

In Group D, Braga, who sits at the top, took a 1-0 victory over Union Berlin, while Union Saint-Gilloise defeated Malmö 3-2.