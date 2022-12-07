Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition touted as an IT pro’s ideal supercomputer companion in a laptop form-factor

Eurocom asserts that the latest version of its Sky Z7 R2 crams the entire requirements of an entire “mobile server” into an 8.4lb package. This is because it is actually in the form of an Intel Z590-compatible laptop with up to 128GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, up to 26TB of SSD storage, up to RTX 3080 graphics and 2.5Gb Ethernet with Killer WLAN. Therefore, the OEM is confident that it can support any number of VMs or server-grade software a manager can throw at it.

With its chassis thick enough to proudly sport the multiple vents that augment its triple-heat-sink cooling system, tunable RGB keyboard, ports on 3 sides and total 8.4lb mass, the Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition might match up to the collective-consciousness idea of the classic Alienware laptop. However, according to the OEM, it is in fact a “supercomputer” ready to go with a network engineer or manager to any server and plug right in to get to work right away.

Then again, this new “Edition” seems no different from the Sky Z7 R2 pitched at gamers back in 2021, down to the “desktop-grade” socket for LGA1200 processors that go up to a Core i9-11900K (so that it might also be PCIe 4.0) choice of RTX 3060, 3070 or 3080 GPUs and up to up to 26TB of NVMe storage conferred by the 4 M.2 2280 slots packed into the laptop that can be configured in either RAID 0, 1 or 5.

It even still has a choice of 17.3-inch embedded-DisplayPort (eDP) LCD displays, although they are restricted to FHD/144Hz and UHD/60Hz right now compared to the Gaming Edition, which has up to 300Hz options.

Eurocom just emphasizes this one’s compatibility with a range of specific OS types, Microsoft Server 2019, 2022 and Linux included, with which the laptop can come pre-installed – or without one at all for even more specific use-cases (although the same can be said of the ‘original’ Sky Z7 R2).

Nevertheless, a professional might appreciate its Killer 2.5Gb Ethernet and WLAN with DoubleShot Pro; option to rip its webcam and internal mic out for extra security external, dual-AC, up to 780W power supply for a “smart” 8-cell 97Wh battery “that functions as a built in UPS“.

The Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition can be configured from a starting US$4833 (at the time of writing) via a first-party sales channel…although the ‘gaming’ version seems to be available starting at US$3,199 right now.

