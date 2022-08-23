Euro hits fresh 20-year low on darkening economic outlook

The euro hit a new two-decade low against the dollar on Tuesday as fears of tighter monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and a European energy crisis clouded investor sentiment.

Europe’s single currency fell as much as 0.4 percent to $0.9899, ​​hitting a new 20-year low after falling below par with the dollar on Monday as the eurozone was clouded by concerns over Russia that gas supplies to Europe in retaliation for Western aid to Ukraine. economic prospects.

The currency has fallen 2.9 percent against the dollar so far in August, the third consecutive month of declines.

The move reflects both mounting concerns about the impact of the energy crisis on the European economy and expectations that the US central bank will continue to raise interest rates aggressively. Higher interest rates typically make a country’s debt market more attractive to foreign investors because it increases the payout they can receive from bonds issued in that currency.

Surveys of euro area business leaders released Tuesday pointed to concerns about the bloc’s economy. S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers Index fell to 49.2 in August from 49.9 a month earlier, signaling a pick-up in activity contraction.

“Today’s euro area data was in line with our expectations of subdued manufacturing activity and slowing momentum in the services sector,” said Goldman Sachs economists.

In equities, the European Stoxx 600 stock index fell 0.3 percent in afternoon trading after falling the most in more than a month on Monday. Futures trading on Tuesday implied that Wall Street’s S&P 500 stock index would rise 0.1 percent on Tuesday, after closing 2.1 percent lower in the previous session in its steepest daily decline in more than two months.

The measures came ahead of the central bankers’ symposium in Jackson Hole later this week, where Fed Chair Jay Powell is expected to underline his determination to raise interest rates to quell consumer demand and thus fuel stubbornly high inflation. to grab.

“Chairman Powell will likely state that the Fed will raise rates as far as necessary and for as long as necessary,” said Standard Chartered strategist Steve Englander.

The minutes of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting in July — at which the Fed raised its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points to a target range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent — showed that policymakers were discussing keeping rates at a levels that would constrain the US economy.

On the bond markets, the yield on ten-year US government bonds fell by 0.01 percentage point to 3.02 percent. This debt yield, which is the basis for global loan pricing, had risen in recent days as traders expected an aggressive tone from Powell at Jackson Hole.