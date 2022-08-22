Euro falls back to dollar parity as regional power prices surge

The euro slipped back to parity with the US dollar and European equities fell as rising energy prices fueled fears that the region’s major economies would slide into recession.

The regional Stoxx 600 in Europe lost 1.2 percent, while the German Dax lost 1.7 percent. The euro fell 0.4 percent to $0.99 and fell back below the $1 threshold after reaching parity with the dollar for the first time in two decades in July.

Those declines came as Germany’s baseload power for next-day delivery — a key regional barometer — rose to $603 per megawatt-hour, a record, after Russian state-owned company Gazprom said Friday it would shut down the key Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Europe between Aug. 31. and September 2 for repairs.

European gas prices also rose on Monday, with futures contracts for delivery next month pegged to TTF – the continent’s benchmark wholesale price – adding 10 percent to $281 per megawatt hour.

Investors and economists are concerned that rising energy prices will shrink activity across the region. A survey published last week showed that German investors are more concerned about the eurozone economy than at any time since the eurozone debt crisis a decade ago.

“Governments are starting to share higher energy costs with consumers, and companies will have to slowly curtail production, while supply lines are being hit by a lack of transportation options on the lower water levels of the Rhine River,” Jordan Rochester told Japan. bank Nomura.

Investors also looked ahead on Monday to the Jackson Hole symposium of US central bankers set to take place later in the week, looking for clues as to how aggressively the US Federal Reserve will raise borrowing costs to curb inflation.

The annual conference, hosted by the Kansas City Federal Reserve and starting Thursday, is often used by the US central bank to make announcements about its policy stance.

“I wouldn’t count on Powell giving a strong signal at Jackson Hole that he’s ready to change direction on inflation,” said Joost van Leenders, senior investment strategist at Van Lanschot Kempen. “[He’ll] justify why they are raising rates so quickly and why they should.”

In the debt markets, the yield on the German two-year Bund, which closely follows interest rate expectations, fell 0.05 percentage point to 0.77 percent as the price of the instrument rose. The benchmark 10-year yield fell 0.04 percentage point to 1.19 percent.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury fell 0.04 percentage points to 2.95 percent.

Elsewhere, mainland Chinese stocks rebounded Monday after the People’s Bank of China cut its mortgage rates for the second time this year in a bid to support the debt-laden real estate sector. The CSI 300 meters of listed shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.7 percent.