Euro and sterling recover losses after ECB rate rise

The euro rose against the dollar on Friday, with traders being tempted back into the currency after the European Central Bank signaled its determination to stamp out inflation in the euro-zone.

The euro, which has been trading around parity with the dollar for the past few weeks, added 0.7 percent on Tuesday and traded just below $1.01. Sterling also gained 0.8 percent, trading at $1.16 after the UK government unveiled a package to fight the energy crisis.

The euro has fallen more than 11 percent this year and the pound sterling 14 percent as economic uncertainty and inflation, exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the tightness of gas supplies, have prompted investors to seek security in the dollar. Search.

Investors switched to the euro after the European Central Bank raised its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage point on Thursday to its highest point since 2011. The Bank also said it would continue to focus on high prices in the bloc at the expense of economic growth. grow.

The bank’s aggressive rhetoric has led some analysts to expect another big surge at the bank’s next meeting in October. Deutsche Bank analysts now expect a further 0.75 percentage point increase, they said: “President Lagarde’s guidance is that rates are “far away” from a level suitable for getting inflation back on target in a timely manner and that increases can be expected towards the end of the day “next several meetings”. This underlines the insensitivity of the ECB to the headwinds of growth and the laser focus on pushing back inflation.”

European bond markets sold off in response to the rise in interest rates as concerns about economic growth emerged. Benchmark yields on 10-year German Bunds added another 0.06 percentage point to trade at 1.77 percent, while shorter bond yields, which are sensitive to rate hikes, rose 0.07 percentage point to 1.39 percent, the highest point that it has had. achieved since 2011.

On Friday, European energy ministers will meet to discuss price ceilings for Russian oil and gas. Despite early moves for the common currency, Chris Turner, a currency analyst at ING, said the meeting “could be bearish for the euro”, citing the risk of failing to reach an agreement, with Russia retaliating by to stop the remaining fuel. shipped to the EU, or social unrest due to mandatory electricity reduction.

European stock markets posted modest gains on Friday morning, with the regional Stoxx 600 rising 0.5 percent and the German Dax index 0.6 percent. London’s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent after the London Stock Exchange confirmed trading would continue Friday despite Queen Elizabeth’s death.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index bounced 2.6 percent and China’s CSI 300 1.5 percent, making up for losses over the course of the week.

U.S. stock futures posted modest gains after shares closed higher on Thursday, despite aggressive messages from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell that the bank “must keep going until the job is done,” echoing his message from the Jackson Hole conference of central bankers in June.