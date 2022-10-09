Euro 2024 qualifiers: Defending champions Italy to again face England

Defending champions Italy will face England in their qualifying group for Euro 2024, a repeat of last year’s tournament final, after the draw at Frankfurt’s Festhalle on Sunday.

The Italians, who defeated England 3-2 on penalties at Wembley Stadium in London to win the trophy in 2021, will also play against North Macedonia, which prevented Roberto Mancini’s side from reaching the World Cup, and against Malta. Group C.

“I was sure we would get England or France, but that’s fine,” said Mancini. “It’s a workable group. There won’t be easy matches, but they all have to be played.”

Group B looks equally difficult with former champions Netherlands and current world champions France, alongside 2004 Euro winners Greece, Ireland and Gibraltar.

In total, 53 national associations were included in the draw with Germany already hosting.

Russia was not included after the invasion of Ukraine and the suspension of all Russian teams by the European governing body UEFA.

Belarus, which has supported Russia’s war in Ukraine, was included. They play against Switzerland, Romania, Kosovo, Israel and Andorra in Group I.

This season, Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland’s Norway will face three-time champions Spain in Group A, along with Scotland, Georgia and Cyprus.

“We avoid France, England and Serbia from pot two,” said Norwegian coach Stale Solbakken. “We have to be happy with that, but we could have been more lucky.”

The qualifying group matches will be played from March to November 2023. The play-offs will take place in March 2024.

The finals of 24 teams will be held in 10 stadiums across Germany.

The draw in full:

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland. Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

(FRANCE 24 with AP and Reuters)