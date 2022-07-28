Euro 2022 final tickets: How to watch England Lionesses at Wembley

England have reached the final of the European Championship 2022 for women after a stunning victory over Sweden in Tuesday night’s semi-final.

The Lionesses were by far the better team and won with a 4-0 victory.

They now face Germany or France in the final, depending on which team wins the second semi-final on Wednesday night.

Sportsmail gives you all the information you need to know for the final

Wembley Stadium will host the European Championship 2022 final for women on Sunday evening

Are there still tickets available?

All available tickets to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium have been sold out since the tournament started, meaning there are currently no general sales.

However, during the tournament, additional allocations have been made available for the winning sides who have advanced to the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the competition.

A limited number were made available on Wednesday morning after England’s win, but they sold out very quickly.

UEFA has stated that they will update fans as more become available for general sale.

Where can I buy them?

As more tickets become available, they can be purchased on UEFA’s official ticket sales page.

Alternatively, those desperate to get into the game can turn to resale sites.

Tickets are on sale at ticombobut at a much higher price than face value.

There is a huge demand for tickets to watch the Lionesses play during the tournament

How much?

Ticket prices for the final ranged between £15 and £50 for adults.

On ticcombo, they start at £165 for a top row seat with seats closer to the action, reaching prices of £500.

Where can I watch it in a fan park?

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced that there will be a larger fan zone for the final.

On July 31, there will be free entry for 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square – that’s 2,000 more than the filming capacity of the semi-final.

The event is first come, first served and stands alone. No camping chairs are allowed, but people are allowed to bring a picnic blanket to sit on.