Euro 2022: England to celebrate with fans at Trafalgar Square event

Thousands of fans will celebrate with the players the historic victory of the European Championship of England in central London on Monday morning.

The victorious Lionesses squad will appear at an event in Trafalgar Square at 11am, with up to 7,000 supporters getting free entry on a first-come, first-served basis.

Former England player turned announcer Alex Scott will host the party with live music from DJ Monki.

Highlights from the English tournament will be shown on a big screen and there will be a Q&A session involving the players and coach Sarina Wiegman, followed by a trophy lift.

The celebrations continued well into the night after England’s 2-1 win over Germany at Wembley – the first time the country has won a major tournament in women’s football.

England lift the trophy after beating Germany 2-1 to win the European Championship

Chloe Kelly scored England’s winning goal in extra time to settle a tense game and entrance the majority of the 87,192 spectators at the national stadium.

It comes after the Queen praised the team, saying their “success goes way beyond the trophy.”

She said in a statement: “My heartfelt congratulations, and those from my family, go out to all of you on winning the European Women’s Football Championship.

‘It is a major achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

Mary Earps dances on the press conference table as England players interrupt the press conference with Sarina Wiegman, the team manager, after their win

“The championships and your achievements in them have been rightly commended.

“However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so earned.

“You have all set an example that will inspire girls and women today and generations to come.

“I hope you’ll be as proud of the impact you’ve had on your sport as you are today.”

The Duke of Cambridge was one of the supporters from the sidelines, and after the game said it was ‘wonderful to see history in the making’, with captain Leah Williamson calling it ‘the proudest moment of my life’.

Thousands of fans packed Trafalgar Square for a screening of the final on Sunday night

There were celebrations as England’s 2-1 win was sealed during a dramatic period of extra time

Williamson said she couldn’t stop crying after the win.

Those in attendance at Wembley included captain Harry Kane and hopeful Liz Truss of the Tory leadership.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who watched the game from home with his children Wilfred and Romy, praised the team for their ‘stunning’ victory.

Rishi Sunak, Tory leadership candidate, tweeted a photo encouraging the team, saying the Lionesses had “captured the hearts of the country.”