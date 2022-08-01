Euro 2022: England praised for winding down the clock expertly against Germany

The England Lionesses have been praised for their world-class waste of time after the ball left just half of Germany in the final 12 minutes of their European Championship 2022 victory.

After Chloe Kelly restored England’s lead at Wembley in the 110th minute, they skillfully walked off the clock without doing anything to break the rules.

Kelly, Lucy Bronze and Ella Toone combined brilliantly to guard the ball in a corner of the German half, forcing a succession of throw-ins and corners that they were obviously in no rush to take.

Indeed, a heat map of the final 10 minutes of the final illustrates how well England ignored every threat from Germany for a second equalizing goal and taking the game to penalties.

England put in some excellent tactics to turn back the clock after scoring in the 110th minute of their European Championship final against Germany at Wembley

The Lionesses cornered Germany and took time-out from the game at every chance

A heatmap of the match from the 110th minute showed England skillfully pin the Germans into a corner of their own half to turn back the clock

At one point, Bronze performs keepie-ups on the sidelines to waste a few more seconds as she prepares for a pitch, while Lauren Hemp took the better part of a minute to walk away when she was substituted.

The tactics clearly infuriate the Germans, who are dragged into sloppy transgressions that only serve the cause of England. At one point, Kelly may grin after a German player Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh aggressively throws the ball at her.

Svenja Huth is particularly annoyed by the waste of time and you can see her angrily protesting to the assistant referee, tapping her wrist with a fake watch to draw attention to it.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal in the 110th minute as the Lionesses defeated Germany

It is the first time that the England women’s team has won a major tournament like the European Championship

But England successfully used the remaining 10 minutes of extra time – plus two extra minutes – to unleash scenes of delirium at Wembley as they claimed their first major tournament success in the women’s game.

And their tactics drew appreciation on Twitter. One fan wrote: ‘Waste some world class s***housery time. What a proud day for @England.’

Another tweeted: ‘Excellent waste of time by England. All perfectly legit.’

Another fan said: ‘These last five minutes were Atletico Madrid levels of time-wasting s***housery.’

Fans praised the expert time-wasting tactics England used on social media

HOW THE LIONESSES EXPERTLY RUN DOWN THE CLOCK

110 MIN – England take the lead in the final for the second time as Chloe Kelly finishes from close range after a scramble. Germany has just 10 minutes, plus any stoppage time, to react and enforce penalties.

Chloe Kelly takes off her shirt to celebrate England’s second goal well into extra time

113 MIN – Alessia Russo looks cheekily over the shoulder of Germany’s Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh, who reads a tactical note passed on by one of the trainers.

Alessia Russo cheekily looks over Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh’s shoulder to look at a note

114 MIN – Germany forces a corner that nods Lena Oberdorf towards goal. It’s an easy claim for England goalkeeper Mary Earps, who immediately collapses on the ball to the ground to kill a few seconds. She needs more than 20 seconds to throw the ball out.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps collapses on the ball after claiming a header from a corner

114:40 – England passes the ball into the corner that will become an almost permanent home in the final minutes. Kelly and Ella Toone win a throw-in together. Germany’s Giulia Gwinn can be seen in the back of the TV recording complaining about how long England is taking over.

England go into the corner with Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone teaming up to shield it

115:08 – Kelly is bundled up by a frustrated Gwinn and wins a free kick right into the corner. Gwinn angrily protests the assistant referee who raised her flag. Kelly is in no rush to get off the grass to get it.

115:40 – England take the free kick and Kelly begins to dribble the ball into the German penalty area before changing her mind and heading back to the corner, chased by two in green shirts. England lost the ball, but soon regained possession when Russo saw her shot hit the crossbar by keeper Merle Frohms.

116:51 – It took England almost half a minute to position the ball correctly in front of the corner. Hemp and Kelly are standing over it. The assistant referee points out to Hemp that the ball is not in the arch. Kelly comes over to discuss this and wastes a few more seconds. The ball is moved about half an inch into the correct position.

Hemp takes plenty of time to make sure the ball is well positioned for the corner

117:14 – Hemp takes the corner. Kelly can’t keep full possession of the ball and has a boost with Svenja Huth.

117:26 – Huth spoons the ball out of play and Germany can’t escape.

117:45 – Russo takes the ball back to the corner, but is reeled in by two players. However, Germany cannot break out and England win another pitch.

Russo is boxed in by two German players at the corner flag, but manages to keep the ball

118:15 – A third throw in a row and Bronze performs keepie-ups on the sidelines to keep the clock running.

118:22 – Two German players throw their arms in the air in annoyance as Bronze lingers on to take the throw.

118:36 – Germany is preparing to take a pitch, but England national team coach Sarina Wiegman has decided to make a sub. Nikita Parris will replace Lauren Hemp, who starts a very slow walk from the field and soaks up the crowd’s acclaim. The referee rushes to speed her up, but Hemp doesn’t rush.

Lauren Hemp gets the acclaim of the Wembley crowd as she is replaced

119:26 – Play resumes – England have taken 50 seconds off the game.

119:35 – Kelly races to the corner again, helped by Russo. England win a pitch and Kelly is so happy with Russo she gives her a hug!

119:48 – Doorsoun-Khajeh returns the ball to Kelly for the pitch quite aggressively. The England only plays grin. Germany is liquidated.

Kelly grins after Doorsoun aggressively returns the ball to her in the closing seconds

120 – Two minutes of extra time is announced.

120:13 – Bronze is bundled on the sidelines for an England free kick. Kelly is in no rush to take it. The cameras see Huth angrily tapping an imaginary wristwatch.

120:45 – Bronze wins another throw in the corner. Huth angrily bounces the ball back.

120:55 – Huth protests again to the referee using her imaginary watch as Bronze drops the ball.

Germany’s Svenja Huth angrily protests to the referee over England’s waste of time

121:18 – The throw is still not taken.

121:41 – Germany wins a free kick and will launch the ball for one last try.

122 – Jill Scott wins her header and that’s it, the final whistle sounds and England did it. Wembley bursts into joy.