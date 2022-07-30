Euro 2022: England are eyeing Wembley glory as boss Sarina Wiegman hits back at ‘pressure’ barbs

Briefly, on Saturday night, the mask slipped and Sarina Wiegman showed the slightest irritation at her German counterpart’s claim that “all the pressure is on England.”

It was a reminder that it’s always a little different when these two opponents face each other.

“Did she say why?” Wiegman asked, when Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s claim was presented to her. “We’re not going to feel pressure anymore.” The England manager felt she had answered enough questions about the age-old issue of penalties in this match as well.

“You’ve asked me before. We practiced penalties and are prepared for anything. We’re not suddenly going to do things differently.’

But a game tonight in front of 90,000 fans and a likely 14 million domestic TV viewers is different how religiously the English ‘process’ remains the same.

There’s also a lot of hype in Germany, where a clip of striker Alexandra Popp showing up at Friday’s press conference wearing a fake mustache and a hat worn backwards – her reaction to being compared to Robert Lewandowski – has gone viral.

But it’s up to Wiegman, who’s only been on it for ten months, to bring it to her adoptive country for the first time since 1966.

England boss Sarina Wiegman hit back at claims all ‘pressure on England’

And then there’s the physical level that can be expected against Germany – on a level that Wiegman’s players have not seen before in this tournament. Things got a little spicy against Spain in the quarter-finals, with allegations that their captain was elbowed in the neck for England’s equaliser, but Germany has kicked it in the back more than any other side.

“I think at some point it can be a bit physical that Germany can play very directly,” said Wiegman, a theme picked up by her captaincy.

“That’s the nature of any German team,” said Leah Williamson. “They’re physical, but I think our game is so strong, the way we play to fight that. It’s going to be a good game, possibly two different approaches, but we’re arguing in us, it just comes out a little bit different. It’s something to consider, but not something we can’t match.’

In other words, neither side will take prisoners. The Germans have committed 60 fouls in five games, the most of any teams in the tournament and 20 more than England, and have also collected eight yellow cards.

The Lionesses are not holding back because they want to make history at Wembley on Sunday

German boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg emphasizes that the pressure is firmly on the hosts

Wiegman was also saddled with the men’s failings in her latest public pre-match discussion. Not just the shadow of 1996 when host nation England lost in a Wembley semi-final penalty shoot-out, but last summer’s similar defeat for Gareth Southgate’s men to Italy.

With enough anticipation to deal with, this English manager knocked it off when asked if she could make up for it. ‘I don’t think we should compare men and women. It’s one England,” she reacted to the idea that her side would do better. “Everyone there should be cheering for the England team. I don’t think it will be any different.’

The Germans were the ones who looked more relaxed for the cameras. Voss-Tecklenburg lightly brought up Geoff Hurst’s subject and all that when it wasn’t necessary. She was asked if she had any memories of the 1996 shooting when she said she was born in 1967 and so only had videos. “Everyone knows the history between Germany and England and Wembley and goals and penalties. But that’s all in the past,” she said.

Her captain Svenja Huth photographed the packed press conference room at Wembley, while Voss-Tecklenburg praised this final the nation had always wanted. “We have dreamed of having a final against England at Wembley,” she said.

Ellen White and Rachel Daly from England celebrate their semi-final victory over Sweden

“I don’t think there is a greater moment for our players. We really want to stay present and embrace everything. England v Germany thrills football fans.’ Both sides feel the need for this tournament to be a real game changer for women in sport and society in general, long after the dust settles on the final.

“This is a change not only in football, but also in society in general, how we are viewed,” said Williamson, a schoolgirl when she watched the team from Great Britain beat Brazil in the final ten years ago. London Olympics. That was another game-changer for our women’s game.

“When we look back on the tournament, we must have started something. I am only aware of the workplace in football, but in the world women have more battles and hurdles to overcome.’

There’s plenty that Wiegman and her players want to get out of their minds. The fact that they have never won a penalty shoot-out, for example. They were first defeated on penalties in the final of the first European Championship in 1984 – by Tuesday’s semi-final opponent, Sweden, and then were similarly eliminated by France in the quarter-finals of the 2011 Women’s World Championship.

Wiegman expects a physical battle from the Germans in the home of football

Southgate’s coaches had the England players deliberately yell at each other while they practiced last summer, to mimic the game environment. Wiegman is believed not to have repeated this practice, but the frequency of spot kick exercises has increased since May.

If anyone is able to make England leave the past firmly against Germany where it belongs, it’s the impeccably calm Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to victory in 2017 when the Netherlands defeated Denmark 4-2 in the final with Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal twice.

“I think there is some rivalry with Germany, but whoever we play against, that would be rivalry because we want to win that final,” she said. ‘The Netherlands and Germany also have some rivalry.’

She will likely select the same team for the final that she had during this competition, while Germany will likely line up as they did in the semi-final against France. There is no chance that attacker Klara Buhl will be available even though she has recovered from Covid. She missed the semifinals due to a positive test.

England now wants to make history by winning the final of the European Championship 2022 on Sunday

There is no doubt how much rest there is for both of these nations. The Football Association knows that raising the trophy on home soil could transform the women’s game in which they have invested so much. Their German counterparts feel exactly the same.

“At the start of the game, Wembley will be English and it would be nice if it was us at the end,” said Voss-Tecklenburg.

To which Williamson’s response was very to the point. “I’d be surprised if she didn’t,” said the 25-year-old.

“She goes into the game with the same goal as us. Ninety minutes of football will tell it all. That’s what we’re focused on and they probably will be too.’