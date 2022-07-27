Euro 2022: Emotional Alex Scott says England are ‘creating something special’ after reaching final

Alex Scott admitted she found it hard not to be ’emotional’ after England reached the Euro 2022 final with their stunning 4-0 win over Sweden.

The Three Lions secured their place in Sunday’s final after a dominant victory over second place in the world rankings on Tuesday evening.

After the game, Scott, who made 140 appearances for the international squad, praised Sarina Wiegman’s squad and said they deserved any credit that comes their way.

Alex Scott said she found it hard not to be ’emotional’ after England’s 4-0 semi-final victory

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby all scored on a famous night

The former Arsenal star told the BBC: ‘Is this real? Someone pinch me. England were frustrated in the opener, they blew Norway away, they were on the ropes against Spain and today England found a way back into the game and pushed Sweden aside.

‘We’re going to Wembley. Come on. With every game you’ve had, different players appear. People asked Rachel Daly, a big gig.

“Leah Williamson and Millie Bright were rock solid. Great performance from different individuals every game.

Scott Said Sarina Wiegman’s Side ‘Creates Something Special’ And ‘Deserves Every Praise’

“It’s hard for me not to get emotional right now because the amount invested in the women’s game is for a moment like this.

“To bring this team to Wembley, they create something special and deserve every credit that comes their way.

“But (after) the FA’s investment, everyone involved in women’s football has been waiting for this moment. It’s special.’

After a shaky start, England geared up and rode to victory thanks to goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby.

England will face either France or Germany in the final and it will be their first time in the deciding game since the 2009 tournament where they lost 6-2 to Germany in the final.

The Three Lions have advanced one round from the 2019 World Cup, where they lost to the United States in the semifinals.