Euro 2022: Beth Mead is using past disappointments to help spur Lionesses to glory

Beth Mead was in the stands when England lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties.

She returns to Wembley on Sunday with the chance to do even better and deliver England’s first major trophy since 1966.

“I loved the final,” Mead says. “I didn’t think I’d be playing in a Wembley final for my country a year later, but dreams can come true.”

There’s a reason Mead, who is also in the running for the Golden Boot, didn’t think she’d be back at Wembley. Last summer she was left out of the Team GB Olympic squad and was also dropped from the England set-up by interim boss Hege Riise.

Mead has spoken openly about how missing that tournament affected her mentally, but it was during the Euro 2020 final where some former England players spoke words of wisdom.

‘I had some good conversations with some English legends, I think there was Casey’ [Stoney], Kelly Smith, I’ve talked to a few. Of course I was a little disappointed. They just told me to keep my head down, work hard and start enjoying my game again.

Beth Mead has her sights set on glory with the Lionesses in Sunday’s 2022 European Championship final

Mead has come back from the disappointment of being left out of the Olympic squad

“I’ve had problems off the field this year, but I’ve had a lot of support around me that has helped me. I think I used my football to get rid of the emotions I had off the pitch. I think football is my safe place, a place where I can escape sometimes.’

Mead is from North Yorkshire and was the only girl to play football in her area. When her mother dropped her off at a local boys’ training facility, they were warned it might be “too tough” for her. ‘When she came back an hour later, [the coach] actually said I was rougher than most guys!’. It became clear that Mead was talented, but the lack of clubs she could join meant she had to make the 45 minute journey to Middlesbrough academy.

Mead’s mother, June, took a second job to afford the gas to get her to training. “I never (expected) my parents to do that for me, but they always wanted to go beyond that,” Mead says.

Mead is in the running to win the Golden Shoe after her beautiful performances during the tournament

“It makes me appreciate what they’ve done for me more. It’s special to play for your country, but in front of your family and friends, people who care about you the most. . . they are the ones you want to make there proud. I sometimes have to avoid eye contact with my mother because she cries a lot!’

Mead currently leads the race for the Golden Boot with six goals. Germany’s Alexandra Popp also has six, but with fewer assists, the deciding factor in the event of a draw. While Mead’s teammates have always believed she was capable of shining on the international stage, the winger hasn’t always shared that belief.

‘I remember me and Lucy [Bronze] played together in a training game over a year ago and she yelled at me for not being able to control the ball. She screamed, “I expect you to do better because I know you can do it”. That really stuck with me.’

She lost her place under Hege Riise, but has been impressing since Sarina Wiegman came in

Mead has always said she plays better when she’s angry and that the bitterness of missing the Olympics has been the driving force behind her form for Arsenal and England this year. But she really doesn’t have much to be angry about right now.

“I think I channeled my energy in the right way and used it more regularly on the pitch,” she admits.

“It has been a great year of growth for me. Participating in the European Championship was a dream come true for me after the disappointments of last year.’

Mead hopes the atmosphere for a record crowd will match what she experienced at the men’s final last year. “I really hope we can recreate those memories,” she says. With a little luck, they’ll go a step better.