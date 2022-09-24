Euro 2020 thugs wanted for attacking emergency workers and Trafalgar Square passer-by

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Police are hunting a group of men suspected of assaulting aid workers and assaulting a passerby in Trafalgar Square on the day of the Euro 2020 Wembley final.

Met Police have released four photos of the men they believe are involved in the attacks and have urged anyone who recognizes them to come forward.

The public can contact agents by calling 101 quoting CAD 3224/23Sep or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.

The day was ravaged by the actions of thugs and hooligans, with witnesses describing some scenes as “terrifying.”

Before the match England and Italy football fans collided with Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square and set off fireworks last night as riot police struggled to disperse the restless crowd after the crushing Euro defeat of the Three Lions at Wembley.

Meanwhile, an England supporter was videotaped putting a flare to his behind and snorting cocaine before entering Wembley without a ticket.

Police are hunting a group of men who attacked emergency works and assaulted a passerby in Trafalgar Square on the day of the Euro 2020 Wembley final

Met Police have released four headshots from the men involved in the attacks (two pictured above) and have urged people to come forward if they know them

Before the match, a man was filmed and photographed sticking a lit flare to his buttocks while surrounded by fans in Leicester Square

Hundreds of fans, some of whom fired flares before today’s game at Wembley, sang and sang Piccadilly Circus

A man jumped from the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain in Piccadilly Circus ahead of the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match

A man was detained by officers as hundreds of football fans descended on Trafalgar Square in central London ahead of the Euro final

A man throws an object as football fans gather in Leicester Square for the final of the European Championship of England v Italy

General view of fans on Wembley Way outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the European Championship clash against Italy

Three Lions fans fire off flares on Wembley Way outside the stadium ahead of European Championship clash with Italy

A report on fan problems during the Euro 2020 final has revealed that 6,000 supporters would be ready to storm Wembley if England had beaten Italy in the penalty shootout.

With no police in sight, stewards try in vain to push them back, but scores roll in as footage in the ground caught some fans bumping into each other

Police line up in front of Wembley as thousands of fans take the stage

London streets fell into anarchy with football fans from England and Italy clashing in Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square firing off fireworks

Scotland Yard said they made 49 arrests while monitoring England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy

A Metropolitan Police officer is pictured covered in blood with a bandage on his head after last night’s chaos

Police officers follow English supporters standing on the edge of Trafalgar Square during a live showing of the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match

Ahead of the match, British Transport Police – which patrol the country’s rail network – reported “several cases” of flares fired at stations in London.

Some even climbed on a bus outside the site, while others released red and white smoke outside King’s Cross station in the capital as the festive build-up started.

Later that day, more than 1,000 fans broke through the barriers outside Wembley stadium, with one of the gates breaking off its hinges.

Reported that an impostor posing as a flight attendant in a highly visible jacket stole a child’s wheelchair from his father and pushed it towards the entrance.

Stewards were left behind to try to contain the situation outside and stem the tide of ticketless people entering when police were not present at the stadium, the Daily Mail reported at the time.

People were still able to access the stadium through broken gates and turnstiles while the match was also played in extra time, it is also alleged.

Police made 86 arrests that day – including 53 at the national stadium – for a range of crimes, including public order violations, ABH, drunkenness and disorder and criminal damages.

Meanwhile, F1 driver Lando Norris was ‘horrified’ after being robbed for his £40,000 watch after the final.

After the incident, a McLaren team spokesman said the 21-year-old was “understandably shocked”.

The statement said: “McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, following the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, in which the watch he was wearing was taken.

While England fans at Wembley were generally positive throughout the tournament, there were reports of intimidation and aggression after the semi-final against Denmark.