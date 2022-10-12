‘Eureka moments’ in science are a myth according to new ebook

Credit: IOP Publishing



“Creativity for Scientists and Engineers: A Practical Guide” examines how scientists can enrich their individual and collective creativity and thus generate more and better ideas.

While the ‘Eureka moment’ is a great story – the genius inventor suddenly conjures up an amazing new device, the genius scientist rushes to her desk to write down the amazing equation – the far more prosaic truth is that creativity is the result of very hard work, often over very long periods of time and building on the work of others,” explains Dennis Sherwood, one of the nation’s leading experts on creativity and innovation and author of the book published today.

Miriam Maus, publishing director at IOP Publishing said: “Creativity is at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to publish a book that provides a practical ‘how to’ guide for scientists to improve their creative confidence and develop, decipher between good and bad ideas and how to maintain a culture of creativity and innovation within a team.”

The book presents pragmatic and powerful ideas generation processes based on the fundamental first principles associated with “Koestler’s Law”, describing how seemingly unrelated components can come together in meaningful ways to create an innovative concept. to create. It also explores the importance of the cultural factors that must be addressed for creativity to take place.

To illustrate the principles, the book gives examples of creativity in science and engineering, as it happened both historically and in modern science, such as the origin of Newton’s laws of motion and what Watson and Crick actually did to discover the structure of DNA. .

An important example that Sherwood uses to demonstrate the power of “Koestler’s Law” as applied to physics is Einstein’s discovery of special relativity. In his landmark 1905 paper, Einstein gives no references – which seems to suggest that special relativity was the creation of a “lonely genius.” But that was not the case, because Einstein’s breakthrough, like Newton’s, was achieved by ‘standing on the shoulders of giants’ such as James Clark Maxwell, Henrik Lorentz and Henri Poincaré.

Most importantly, the book includes a chapter in which 13 leading contemporary scientists and engineers tell their own stimulating stories, from how cows in Kansas sparked an idea to reduce the sound in valves to the discovery of gravitational waves.

“The essence of Koestler’s law, combining knowledge from one domain and then seeing how that could be used in a completely different context solved the problem of hanging the interferometer mirrors to detect the waves,” explains. Professor Sheila Rowan CBE FRS from the Institute for Gravitational Research at the University of Glasgow. “I think if you watch, you’ll find stories like this over and over in the field of gravitational wave detection — where the right ideas and inventions came together at the right time to make progress.”

“Creativity for Scientists and Engineers: A Practical Guide” is written for people who want to increase their personal creativity and that of the teams they lead.

New book highlights key role social interaction plays in creativity

Provided by Institute of Physics

