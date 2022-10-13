Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney ‘fought for’ her Madame Web character and chats about joining the MCU

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney showed off her God-given assets in a La Perla bra and matching Fendi faux fur coat in a new fashion spread created by Sharif Hamza.

“I have terrible stage fright,” the Spokane-born, LA-raised 25-year-old confessed in her ELLE cover story.

“So I wish someone had told me how much I, as Sydney, should speak because I feel more secure in my characters.”

For the Women in Hollywood issue, Sydney wore bold designer clothes, selected by stylist Alex White.

Hairstylist Hos Hounkpatin coiffed Sweeney’s ombré blonde locks for the shoot and makeup artist Melissa Hernandez brought out her natural beauty.

The two-time Emmy nominee is the newest member of the Marvel Comic Universe, and she’s currently in Manhattan filming a mysterious role in SJ Clarkson’s Madame Web, which Sony Pictures won’t release until February 16, 2024.

‘I fought for the character,’ noted Sydney – who has been involved in mixed martial arts since high school – cryptically.

“It’s really been an incredible journey that I’m very, very excited to be a part of.”

On Tuesday, Sweeney was first spotted on the Madame Web set wearing glasses, a red wig and a schoolgirl costume as he walked alongside co-star Dakota Johnson in Grand Central Station.

But the in-demand Zoomer is best known for her role as Cassie Howard in Sam Levinson’s acclaimed teen drama Euphoria, which HBO renewed for a third season in February.

“It was like, ‘Cassie, no. Why?” Oh man, it was tough for Cassie,” Sydney said of the second season.

“There was a moment when I thought, ‘How fast can this girl relax?’ But as an actor, that’s so much fun to play. I love going to these crazy places. So I’m kind of hoping that maybe next season I can find some more insanity.”

Like Cassie, Sweeney was “highly sexualized in high school because I had boobs.”

“It’s pretty funny: what was said about Cassie in Euphoria, then the public decided to do with me in real life,” noted the SAG Award nominee.

“Which I thought was so crazy, because we were trying to show a character who was so hypersexual, and what the cause and effect might be for her. And they just keep doing it.’

Sydney is thankful to work in an industry where intimacy coordinators like Amanda Blumenthal are for her numerous sex scenes on the hit show.

“I’ve always felt comfortable with mine. They are very collaborative and very supportive. I think it’s important that every set has one,” said Sweeney.

The founder of Fifty-Fifty Films has no intention of slowing down as last week she signed on as an executive producer and starred in Sony Pictures’ barbarella reboot as well as Universal Pictures’ The caretaker.

“It means a lot that I play characters that resonate with viewers, and characters that challenge me as an artist,” Sydney gushed.

“It’s a great moment.”

But first, audiences can see Sweeney as South Dakota waitress Penny Jo Poplin in Tony Tost’s indie action-crime drama National Anthem, which is still in post-production.