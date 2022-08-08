Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has revealed he was running out of money when he landed the role of Nate Jacobs in the HBO drama, while graced the cover of British GQs September issue.

The actor admitted that the series was his “final audition” and that he only had “$400 or $800” left in his account when he tried for the part.

Jacob also revealed that when he first moved to LA in 2017, he stayed with his friend in the San Fernando Valley for a few weeks to save money, and would even sleep in his car while parked on Mulholland Drive.

Discussing his financial problems before getting his breakout role in Euphoria, Jacob said, “I wasn’t booking any jobs, I think I – I don’t know, had $400 or $800 left in my bank account – and Euphoria was my last.” audition for that I went home for a while to earn some money and recover.’

The TV star who grew up in Australia added that he became fixated on acting from the age of 12, but continued to play into his school rugby days, and over time he began to realize the stark contrast between the two.

He continued: ‘From the moment I did a play, I was called gay in school. But I was so confident in myself because I could do both: I was pretty good at sports and I think I was pretty good at theatre.

“I felt like I was above it, or it made me feel older. It made me wiser. I was never afraid that my peers would think I was less than a man.

“And I also did plays with girls’ schools. I spend my weekends with the most beautiful women in the school next door and read the most romantic words ever written.’

Jacob said he first began to realize he could blur the gender lines when he landed the part of Oberon in a school production of Midsommar Night’s Dream.

He said, “When they said I was gay, I remember leaning in for the makeup. I was like, if I become the king of the fairies, I’ll be the damn hottest king of the fairies you’ve ever seen.

“I liked playing the actor. I stepped away from the beer culture and from the sports culture, and I was like, well, if you think this is gay, I’ll be who I am when I was your friend, and that’s this straight, but I’m going art to play.

“I’m going to do it, and I’m going to show you that’s bullshit. I could never understand – how could you ever label anything?

‘How can you label sport as masculine? How does your sexuality determine your ability as an athlete, or your ability as an artist?’

Jacob, who starred in Euphoria since the first series in 2019, admitted he fears the demands of fame will water down the sensations he draws on as an actor.

The September issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands on August 23

‘The fear [is that] going for a walk in Byron Bay, at my house, maybe one day that won’t be of the same value to me, because I’ve sanded all my edges,” he said.

‘I have no taste anymore. I have no taste for life. I only know one way of being, which is to smile and wave, and be graceful all the time, and not feel anything, and always be the graceful in a situation, and always know the right thing to do, and always know how to handle have to deal with myself.’

In Euphoria, Jacob plays Nate Jacobs, a high school athlete who struggles to control his anger issues, which mask his sexual insecurities.

It comes after Jacob was romantically linked to YouTube star Olivia Jade, 22.

They sparked dating rumors in December 2021 when they had coffee together and Olivia was spotted leaving Jacob’s house last month in a sweatshirt and socks.

