Euphoria’s Hunter Shafer and Dominic Fike enjoy a romantic stroll in New York City 

Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike enjoyed a romantic stroll through Soho in New York City on Saturday.

The pair donned matching black and white outfits on the outing after Dominic admitted he is “very much in love” with his co-star.

Transgender actor Hunter, who plays Jules in Euphoria, showed off their muscular physique in a white cropped T-shirt, paired with a pair of black joggers and boots.

Outing: Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike enjoyed a leisurely stroll through New York City’s Soho on Saturday

They wore black face coverings to prevent them from contracting Covid-19, while scraping their blond locks back into a bun.

Meanwhile, Dominic, who has been cast as Elliot on the HBO series, showed off his inked skin in a white, short-sleeved T-shirt, paired with black pants and chunky shoes.

He wore stylish sunglasses and a black crossbody while smoking a cigarette.

Dominic recently admitted that his relationship with his Euphoria colleague Hunter was stronger than ever in the latest issue of GQ.

Romance: The pair donned matching black and white outfits on the outing after Dominic admitted he was ‘very much in love’ with his co-star

The musician-turned-actor shared in the magazine’s June/July 2022 issue that he was “very much in love” with the transgender actress. Page six.

The declaration of love comes just days after Dominic was spotted in Los Angeles with a brunette boyfriend amid rumors that he and Hunter had broken up.

According to the singer-songwriter, working together on Euphoria’s second season helped boost their relationship.

On- and off-screen lovers: During the second season, his character Elliot became part of a love triangle involving Hunter’s character Jules Vaughn and series director Rue Bennett (Zendaya).

“In those moments, your relationship speeds up because you’re so vulnerable with someone, right away. Which usually takes a long time,’ he explained.

“Some people fall in love damn months after they meet, or years after that. We developed an attraction – it accelerated it so fast. We got to know each other so quickly,” he added.

The Babydoll singer joined the cast of the hit HBO series in its second season, which premiered in January and will return for the show’s third season.

In the GQ profile, Dominic confirmed that Hunter is his “girlfriend” and he told the outlet that he is so in love that he tries to see her as often as possible.

The Florida native recalled visiting the Prada store in Soho eight times in four days, not only to buy clothes, but also to see his lover’s face on the luxury label’s advertisements in the shop windows.

“That’s best of all,” he gushed about his trips to the designer boutique.

It’s not clear when Dominic’s interview took place, and he and Schafer have recently been plagued by rumors of a split after he was spotted with an unknown brunette last week.