Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira shows off her gorgeous curves

Barbie Ferreira showed off her gorgeous curves in a stylish outfit as she enjoyed a night out in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old actress, who plays Kat Hernandez on the HBO series, caught the eye in a tan latex combination while heading to The Flyer Room.

She flashed her midriff in the lace-up bralet, which was paired with matching wide-leg pants.

She completed the look with a striking gold belt and sported a blue pendant necklace to add a pop of color to the outfit.

Barbie increased her height with shiny heeled boots and carried a small brown leather bag that matched her look perfectly.

The beauty wore her honey colored locks in two braids and opted for a bronzed makeup look while wearing stylish glasses.

This comes after Barbie was announced as the new face of YSL Beauty.

The star is “honored” to be featured on the luxury cosmetics brand’s models in an effort to “engage with the Gen Z consumer and embody the brand value of boldness, community and connection.”

The actress said in a statement: “I never shy away from expressing myself through makeup. Makeup is a passion of mine, and I am so excited and honored to be working with YSL Beauty and the legacy the brand has built.”

Barbie will be featured in a series of digital campaigns for her beauty products and the classic fragrance Black Opium.

Her debut for the brand will be for their new Lash Clash Mascara, which features their largest mascara brush yet and claims to give your lashes 200 percent more volume.

The teen HBO that their new model stars star in is known for its big impact on makeup trends — like bold eyeliner and lavish use of glitter — and is currently airing its highly anticipated second season.

Recently, Barbie, who plays Kat Hernandez in the drama, hit back at people who think it’s “radical” for her to wear a crop top, calling them rude.

She said, “It’s not radical for me to wear a crop top. [Comments like those are] just underhanded compliments.’

Barbie also thought about how “bigger bodies aren’t as “trendy” as they used to be.

She said: “I think bigger bodies aren’t as ‘trendy’ as they used to be, which is really sad for me, but it’s more of a conversation about the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don’t think every young person really does.” understands.’

