Euphoria fans go wild about Jacob Elordi’s long tongue

Social media has spiraled out of control for Jacob Elordi, and it has nothing to do with his role in Euphoria.

The Australian actor, 25, appeared in British magazine GQ this week where he revealed his extremely large and long tongue.

The image went viral online and many fans were shocked at its extreme size.

“That one picture of Jacob Elordi for GQ where his tongue looks absolutely unreal,” one tweeted.

“I REFUSE to believe Jacob Elordi’s tongue is that long,” added another.

“Jacob Elordi and his tongue need to get off my timeline,” one wrote.

One fan even compared Jabob’s GQ shoot to the tongue from the iconic Tooheys Extra Dry Beer commercial.

In Euphoria, Jacob plays Nate Jacobs, a high school athlete who struggles to control his anger issues, which mask his sexual insecurities.

The TV star, who grew up in Australia, told GQ that he became fixated on acting from the age of 12, but continued to play into his school rugby days, and over time began to realize the stark contrast between the two.

“From the moment I did a play, I was called gay at school,” he explains.

“But I was so confident in myself because I could do both: I was pretty good at sports and I think I was pretty good at theatre.

“I felt like I was above it, or it made me feel older. It made me wiser. I was never afraid that my peers would think I was less than a man.

“And I also did plays with girls’ schools. I spend my weekends with the most beautiful women in the school next door and read the most romantic words ever written.’

It comes after Jacob was romantically linked to YouTube star Olivia Jade, 22.

They sparked dating rumors in December 2021 when they were drinking coffee together and Olivia was seen leaving Jacob’s house last month in a sweatshirt and socks.

Jabob will next be seen in the Amazon Studios film Saltburn alongside Gone Girl actress Rosamund Pike.