Eubank Sr sends emotional plea to son and explains role of Mayweather Jr bling

Despite Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn’s fight failing, Chris Eubank Sr is still at odds with his son.

Even before Benn failed a drug test, which cut his fight with Eubank Jr., Eubank Sr demanded that the fight not go ahead, even encouraging people to boycott the fight.

Eubank Sr wanted the fight between Eubank Jr and Benn canceled long before the failed drug test

While the delay would have made him happy, Eubank Sr recently expressed his concerns The Fight is Right podcast that his son will not listen to him and take his advice when it comes to his professional boxing career.

“Unfortunately Jr does not understand and does not believe in me,” said Eubank Sr.

“I believe in him, but he doesn’t believe in me and sadly it’s gotten to the point where if you don’t care anymore it means I’d let it go.

“He takes care of himself and takes care of himself and I say ‘fine’, I’ve done nothing but give this young man a career, a name, a face.

“The respect I’ve gotten from all those years, those 24 world championships; don’t mind the wins, just look at the losses.

“Then look at the men I had to beat, and then what? I let my boy tell me how to do this, tell me he’s in charge? He just doesn’t appreciate how good it’s always been.

Eubank Sr was heavily involved in the training and management of Eubank Jr until Roy Jones Jr took over

“But it’s now and look here now, you see, you’ve got people you want to be, he chose Floyd Mayweather Jr because he’s showing the bling, he’s showing the planes, he’s showing the money, he’s showing the girls , the clubs, I admire the man, he is a brilliant and fantastic fighter.

“I admire him as a fighter, as a man, don’t talk to me about him. Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, they are men, they lead by example.

“You teach my boy to be a bling-bling kid, he looks up to you, Mr. Mayweather.

“No, and that’s why he didn’t listen. Now the world looks at him like he’s a greedy pig and I’ve tried to keep him away from that.”

Floyd Mayweather – Instagram Eubank Sr Worried His Son Is Pursuing Mayweather Jr’s Lavish Lifestyle

Eubank Sr has also targeted the promoters who tried to make Eubank Jr’s confrontation with Benn go ahead, accusing them of trying to “kill” his son.

This is due to the fact that Eubank Jr had to reach a catchweight of 157 lbs, when he usually fights between 160-168 lbs and he even admitted he hasn’t weighed that little since he was 18 years old.

“These guys call them managers and promoters,” said Eubank Sr. “These guys, I’m coming for you. You tried to kill my boys. I’m coming for you.”