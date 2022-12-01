Home EU wants to confiscate Russian assets to pay for Ukraine rebuild
Categories: World

EU wants to confiscate Russian assets to pay for Ukraine rebuild

Brussels: The European Commission has proposed a plan to seize Russian assets frozen since the invasion of Ukraine as a way of punishing Moscow.

“We have frozen €300 billion in Russian Central Bank reserves and we have frozen €19 billion in money belonging to Russian oligarchs,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive branch, said in a statement.

The 459-foot superyacht Scheherazade docked in Italy. Russian opposition investigation team Alexey Navalny says it is owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin or some of his close associates

Credit:Bloomberg

Officials in the EU, the United States and other Western countries have spent months debating how to legally seize Russian assets abroad – both state and private – that have been frozen by sanctions.

The problem is that in most EU Member States seizure of frozen assets is only legally possible if there is a criminal conviction. Also, many assets of blacklisted Russian citizens are difficult to confiscate or even freeze because they are registered as belonging to relatives or front men.

Related Post
  1. Trump is waiting for the results of the midterms, the marriage of the daughter before confirming the bid

    Washington: Donald Trump is set to wait until after his daughter's wedding, and announce his…

  2. How 500 of Putin’s conscripts were wiped out after being made to dig trenches with three shovels

    More than 500 conscripts from a Russian battalion were slaughtered in 72 hours after being…

  3. Dead alligator found inside python in US

    Scientists in Florida performed a necropsy on a five-foot-long python and discovered its last meal:…

Von der Leyen said the EU and its partners could manage and invest the funds in the short term. The proceeds would go to Ukraine, so that it would eventually compensate for the damage Russia has inflicted on the country.

“We will work towards an international agreement with our partners to make this happen. And together we can find legal ways to get there,” she said.

In a video address on Twitter, von der Leyen also said the bloc would “find legal ways” to use money seized in Russia.

Several million-dollar yachts from oligarchs have already been seized.

Earlier she also said that the EU is proposing the creation of a specialized court, backed by the United Nations, “to investigate and prosecute the Russian crime of aggression”.

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: AssetsconfiscatepayrebuildRussianUkraine
1 day ago

Recent Posts

Kanye West LIVE – Twitter bans rapper following Hitler’s comments on Alex Jones

LIVEKanye West LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

6 mins ago

Kate Garraway acknowledges that Derek Draper’s health battle can be exhausting for all those who are around him

An emotional Kate Garraway broke down as she discussed husband Derek Draper's health struggles during…

14 mins ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could fix one of the Z Flip 4’s biggest issues

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable clamshell phone,…

16 mins ago

World Cup 2022 Round of 16: Who’s playing, where and when?

The upset-filled tournament will enter the knockout stage on Saturday, where every match will be…

16 mins ago

KANYEWEST LIVE: Elon Musso kicks disgraced rapper of Twitter

LIVEKANYE WEST LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

19 mins ago

Indonesia to jail sex outside of marriage for up to a year

Jakarta: Indonesia's parliament is expected to pass a new penal code this month that would…

22 mins ago