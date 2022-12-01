EU wants to confiscate Russian assets to pay for Ukraine rebuild

Brussels: The European Commission has proposed a plan to seize Russian assets frozen since the invasion of Ukraine as a way of punishing Moscow.

“We have frozen €300 billion in Russian Central Bank reserves and we have frozen €19 billion in money belonging to Russian oligarchs,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive branch, said in a statement.

The 459-foot superyacht Scheherazade docked in Italy. Russian opposition investigation team Alexey Navalny says it is owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin or some of his close associates Credit: Bloomberg

Officials in the EU, the United States and other Western countries have spent months debating how to legally seize Russian assets abroad – both state and private – that have been frozen by sanctions.

The problem is that in most EU Member States seizure of frozen assets is only legally possible if there is a criminal conviction. Also, many assets of blacklisted Russian citizens are difficult to confiscate or even freeze because they are registered as belonging to relatives or front men.