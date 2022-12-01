EU wants to confiscate Russian assets to pay for Ukraine rebuild

Brussels: The European Commission has proposed a plan to seize Russian assets frozen since the invasion of Ukraine as a way of punishing Moscow.
“We have frozen €300 billion in Russian Central Bank reserves and we have frozen €19 billion in money belonging to Russian oligarchs,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive branch, said in a statement.
Officials in the EU, the United States and other Western countries have spent months debating how to legally seize Russian assets abroad – both state and private – that have been frozen by sanctions.
The problem is that in most EU Member States seizure of frozen assets is only legally possible if there is a criminal conviction. Also, many assets of blacklisted Russian citizens are difficult to confiscate or even freeze because they are registered as belonging to relatives or front men.
Von der Leyen said the EU and its partners could manage and invest the funds in the short term. The proceeds would go to Ukraine, so that it would eventually compensate for the damage Russia has inflicted on the country.
“We will work towards an international agreement with our partners to make this happen. And together we can find legal ways to get there,” she said.
In a video address on Twitter, von der Leyen also said the bloc would “find legal ways” to use money seized in Russia.
Several million-dollar yachts from oligarchs have already been seized.
Earlier she also said that the EU is proposing the creation of a specialized court, backed by the United Nations, “to investigate and prosecute the Russian crime of aggression”.
