EU urges US to rethink tax breaks in landmark green legislation

Brussels is urging Washington to reconsider “discriminatory” provisions in its new flagship green legislation as alarms mount among EU officials that the rules could encourage European companies to move production to the US.

Margrethe Vestager, Europe’s competition regulator, said Brussels plans to use a December meeting of the transatlantic Trade and Technology Council (TTC) to address a brooding dispute over America’s new rules in the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed in August of became power. . The hope, she told the Financial Times, was that this strategy would yield results faster than legal action through the World Trade Organization.

“On principle, you shouldn’t take this against friends,” Vestager said of provisions in the new US Inflation Reduction Act that provide substantial incentives to boost domestic production of electric cars and other green technologies. “You have what we see as an unbalanced subsidy.”

EU officials are concerned that policies in the Inflation Reduction Act unfairly discriminate against electric vehicles manufactured outside the US, constituting a violation of WTO rules. The law includes tax credits for electric vehicles made in North America, as well as provisions to boost the U.S. battery supply chain and the renewable energy industry.

The tax cuts have raised concerns in other jurisdictions, including South Korea. Seoul is outraged that electric vehicles produced by Hyundai in South Korea will no longer have access to the credits after a visit by US President Joe Biden earlier in the year raised expectations that they would.

EU officials fear tax breaks in the US will penalize the EU and push companies to relocate production across the Atlantic, leading to job losses.

While the EU has been investigating whether the US provisions violate WTO rules, Vestager suggested that action through the Geneva-based organization was not the preferred option. It can take up to a year for a dispute to go to arbitration, and another year for a ruling. “There are many good things to say about the WTO process; fast is not one of them,” she said.

She suggested it was in the best interests of both parties to avoid a grant race. “They could have a better deal if the subsidies were done in a way that is not discriminatory against the EU,” Vestager added.

Many details in US legislation have yet to be worked out, and officials in Washington are likely to provide further clarifications early next year. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said members of Congress were also discussing the issue when asked about European concerns in an interview.

“We’re meeting a lot of different parties because we need to set up the regulations – these are tax credits – that specify exactly what companies have to do to qualify for them,” she told the FT. “So we’re going to talk.”

In comments at the Roosevelt Institute on Friday, a left-wing think tank, Katherine Tai, the US trade representative, said that as both the US and the EU tried to reduce their carbon footprint, “we are all going to do things that cause unrest.” Tai’s comments referenced both the Inflation Reduction Act and the consternation in Washington over the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism, which would levy tariffs on imports from countries that are not yet taxing carbon emissions, but Tai said there was room. “This also gives us an opportunity to work together to address this existential crisis that threatens us all,” she said.

EU trade leader Valdis Dombrovskis will be in Washington this week and will hold talks with his US counterparts, with the Inflation Reduction Act expected to be on the agenda.

According to a person with direct knowledge of the talks, the EU hopes to achieve some “damage control” at the December meeting of the TTC, rather than enforcing a fundamental change in the law.

“The WTO is the stick, but the TTC is the carrot,” the person said, adding that this would be the first time since the council was created to prove its worth as a dispute resolution mechanism.

The person added that the commission conducted an “exhaustive” survey of European companies to determine how many companies could move at least some of their supply chains to the US because of tax breaks.

“We want to sit down with the Americans to smooth the edges of the law and get them to quickly and publicly message companies to stay in the EU,” the person added.

