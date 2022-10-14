EU to unveil Ukraine training mission, weapons fund support

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union will announce next week that it will set up a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and provide about half a billion euros more (dollars) to help buy weapons for war-torn diplomats. and officials said Friday.

The goal is to train nearly 15,000 Ukrainian troops in a number of EU countries, mainly Poland and Germany, the officials said. It would range from standard military training to specialized instruction, based on Ukraine’s needs. The EU hopes to have it operational by mid-November.

EU foreign ministers will approve the plans at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. The officials and diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details before the plans are officially announced.

Several EU and NATO countries are already helping train Ukraine’s armed forces on a bilateral basis, but diplomats said it would be more cost-effective and efficient – with a centralized chain of command that would be better able to serve Ukraine’s needs – if it is done as a collective effort .

NATO has started training military instructors in Ukraine after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014. The military alliance believes that training trainers is the most effective way to help the Ukrainian armed forces, as it does not require troops to leave the country.

At their meeting in Luxembourg, ministers will also approve a sixth tranche, worth around EUR 500 million (dollars), from the European Peace Facility – a fund used to repay Member States that provide arms, ammunition and non-lethal military support. delivery to Ukraine.

It will bring the total EU amount of security assistance made available to Ukraine to around €3.1 billion. Individual countries also spend more on this.

The decisions will be announced nearly eight months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this week, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell criticized the bloc of 27 countries for being too slow to come to the aid of the country.

“Before the war, we talked about the Ukrainian training mission. Before the war. Months, months before the war,” Borrell, who will chair Monday’s meeting, told a conference of EU ambassadors.

“Then the war comes and people said, ‘Oh, we should have done it.'”

