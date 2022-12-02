EU strikes a deal to cap the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel

The European Union has reached an agreement on a price cap of $60 per barrel for Russian oil by sea, aimed at significantly reducing Moscow’s revenues and President Vladimir Putin’s ability to continue funding the war in Ukraine.

On Friday, the remaining Poland backed the deal, which would see countries pay no more than $60 a barrel. To go ahead, it needed the agreement of all 27 EU countries.

The details will be published in the EU’s legal journal on Sunday. The deal will be a critical step for Western sanctions aimed at reshuffling the world oil market to prevent price spikes.

After a last-minute flurry of negotiations, the EU presidency, currently held by the Czech Republic, tweeted that “ambassadors have just reached an agreement on a price cap for Russian marine oil.”

Why limit the price of oil?

The price cap, an idea of ​​the Group of Seven (G7) countries, aims to reduce Russia’s revenues from oil sales while preventing a sharp rise in international oil prices after an EU embargo on Russian crude on takes effect on December 5.

The introduction of the cap means that participating countries may only buy oil and petroleum products transported by sea that are sold at or below the price cap.

Since the main shipping and insurance companies are based in G7 countries, the price cap would make it very difficult for Russia to sell its oil at a higher price.

EU sees major blow to Russian revenues

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said the price cap would significantly reduce Russia’s revenues.

However, the chairman of the foreign affairs committee of Russia’s lower house told state news agency TASS that the bloc was endangering its own energy security.

It also violated the laws of the market, Leonid Slutsky claimed.

But Von der Leyen, the head of the EU’s executive branch, said on Twitter that “it will help us stabilize global energy prices, which will benefit emerging economies around the world,” adding that the limit will “in can be adjusted over time” to respond to market developments.

The White House welcomed news that the EU “came together” on the oil price cap.

“A price cap will help limit Mr Putin’s ability to profit from the oil market so that he can continue to fund a war machine that continues to kill innocent Ukrainians,” national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

‘Stop Russian war machine’

Europe was supposed to set the reduced price other countries will pay on Monday, when the EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea and a ban on insurance on those supplies takes effect.

Poland kept to the agreement for a long time and tried to keep the limit as low as possible. After more than 24 hours of deliberation, as other EU countries signaled their support for the deal, Warsaw finally relented.

“Crazing Russia’s energy revenues is at the heart of stopping Russia’s war machine,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said, adding she was pleased to see the limit pushed down a few extra dollars from previous to introduce.

She said every dollar cut amounted to $2 billion less for Russia’s war chest.

“It’s no secret that we wanted the price lower,” added Kallas, highlighting the differences within the EU. “A price between $30 and $40 would hurt Russia significantly. However, this is the best compromise we could get.”

The $60 figure puts the limit close to the current price of Russian crude oil, which has recently fallen below $60 a barrel. There is criticism that it is not low enough to cut one of Russia’s main sources of income. It’s still a deep discount to international benchmark Brent, which fell to $85.48 a barrel on Friday, but could be high enough for Moscow to keep selling even if the idea of ​​a cap is dismissed.

Putin has previously warned that Russia would not sell oil below a price cap and would retaliate against countries that implement the measure.

Putin and Biden: Will they or won’t they?

Meanwhile, Putin and US President Joe Biden are unlikely to talk about oil or the war in Ukraine anytime soon.

Biden was not planning to talk to Putin at this point, the White House said Friday, a day after the US leader said he was willing to talk if his Russian counterpart looked for a way to end the war.

Biden said on Thursday he was willing to talk to Putin “if indeed he has an interest in deciding that he is looking for a way to end the war”. But he added that Putin “has not done that yet”.

Kirby told reporters on Friday that “we’re just not at a point right now where talks seem like a fruitful avenue to approach right now.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Putin remains open to talks, but that the Western demand that Moscow first withdraw its troops from Ukraine is unacceptable.